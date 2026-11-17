For nearly a century, oncologists have treated advanced prostate cancer by starving the tumors of testosterone – their main fuel.

But this cancer is crafty. It can mutate and learn to 'feed' on different hormones.

Destroying the tumor's receptors for testosterone could be a way around the issue.

An experimental drug that does just that has paved the way in a combined phase I and phase II clinical trial.

The oral medicine is called bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), and it is taken daily.

It was tested among patients with the most advanced form of prostate cancer at three institutions: Massachusetts General Hospital, the Yale School of Medicine, and Arvinas, the biotechnology company that developed the drug and funded the study.

The first phase of the trial was conducted to reveal a safe dosage, and the second phase put that dosage to the test in cancer patients carrying different mutations in their testosterone receptors.

Nearly 60 percent of the participants whose tumors harbored the gene mutations T878/H875 saw their prostate-specific antigens drop by at least half.

This is an encouraging sign, as it suggests the cancer is responding to treatment.

By comparison, only 3 to 4 percent of men with other gene profiles experienced the same improvements.

The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, suggest that this new drug can suppress cancerous activity in hopeful ways, albeit among a small subset of patients.

"Bavdegalutamide takes your own natural protein degradation system, and it accelerates the process for the androgen receptor," explains oncologist Daniel Petrylak from Yale University.

"The drug degrades the receptors for testosterone, which control prostate cancer growth."

All participants in the clinical trial received the same experimental drug, which means there wasn't a traditional control group.

Overall, there were 20 participants with the gene mutations T878/H875 who showed particularly good results.

It took a median of 11 months before their cancer worsened on scans or they died.

By comparison, among men with other genetic profiles, it took about 4 to 5 months.

That doesn't necessarily mean this drug is shrinking prostate tumors or that patients will live longer if they take these drugs.

But these are positive signs.

"There was a decrease in prostate specific androgen. We also saw regressions in soft tissue lesions, and improvements in pain," says Petrylak.

"These are the parameters that indicate a positive response."

When prostate cancer spreads and stops responding to androgen deprivation therapy, it is called metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

It is often associated with levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSA) in the blood.

mCRPC is incurable and ultimately lethal, although some treatments can slow its progression and extend life.

Existing therapies suppress the production of testosterone or inhibit it from binding to and activating receptors.

Although these therapies may show initial efficacy, the authors of this recent trial write that "approximately 20 percent - 40 percent of patients are unresponsive to these treatments and nearly all eventually develop resistance."

A drug like bavdegalutamide could help fill an important void.

It seems to be particularly effective against testosterone receptors carrying the T878/H875 mutations.

But despite the good results, many participants in this clinical trial reported negative side effects, including nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.

As a result, Arvinas is prioritizing another prostate cancer drug called ARV-766 (luxdegalutamide), which uses a similar receptor-destroying mechanism but has fewer side effects.

A combined phase I/II clinical trial on this drug is currently underway and will be completed in May of 2027.

The research has been published in Journal of Clinical Oncology.