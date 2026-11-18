When it comes to helping the human body repair bones, there are several options available to doctors – but they each come with drawbacks as well as advantages.

Now there's a new treatment on the table, in the US at least. PearlBone Putty 1600, made from sustainably sourced pearl shells, was just given 510(k) clearance by the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

That means PearlBone can now be marketed and sold in the US as a substance used for repairing bone fractures.

It's the first replacement bone graft material to be made from nacre (or mother-of-pearl), the shiny layer inside oyster shells, but it does something smart to that raw material to make it suitable for setting bones in place – and it's been many years in the making.

The research team behind PearlBone developed a chemical reaction that turns the calcium carbonate of nacre into the calcium phosphate of human bone, ready for grafting, in the span of 24 hours.

An earlier 2024 study detailed the benefits of PearlBone. (Ruan et al., Mater. Des., 2026)

"We developed and patented a technology that converts nacre, the mineralized structure of pearl shell, into a bone mineral matrix composite," says regenerative biologist Minghao Zheng from the University of Western Australia, one of the team behind PearlBone.

"Essentially, we found a way to accelerate a biomineralization process that took millions of years in nature, into a process that could be completed in a day."

The PearlBone researchers have previously published some of their work in the Materials & Design journal. In that study, they outline how their nacre-based calcium orthophosphate composite (NCOC) was produced.

Using shells from the Pinctada maxima pearl oyster, found off the coast of Western Australia, the process requires grinding the shells into a powder and mixing the powder with a calcium phosphate salt and water.

The material enables natural bone cells to grow back. (Orthocell)

"Overall, our data showed that NCOC produced through self-setting reactions, presents advantages such as accelerated biodegradation and osteostimulative properties, making it a promising bone substitute for effective bone regeneration," write the researchers in their published paper.

The operation is sustainable too, because it uses existing by-products of the pearl farming industry that would otherwise be discarded – it's basically recycling oyster shells.

Ultimately, PearlBone could be used for almost any bone that's been damaged by injury or surgery. However, as the FDA requirements clarify that the grafts can't be "intrinsic to the stability" of the bone overall.

In other words, it's used to fill gaps while a bone heals, potentially alongside other fittings like plates or screws.

One of the cleverest aspects of the material is the way it encourages natural bone cells to fill the gaps, supporting bone regrowth through a carefully calibrated structure, and then eventually being replaced by normal bone.

(Marine Biomedical)

"NCOC is a complex composition of biocompatible and biodegradable calcium salts and can maintain its mechanical strength, promote cell attachment, proliferation, and osteogenesis in vitro," write the researchers.

Now it's another step towards being put to use in hospitals and clinics, PearlBone promises to be a valuable alternative to current approaches to bone grafts. The best existing option is to take bone from elsewhere in a patient's body, which guarantees a good match but can cause pain and extended surgery times.

Other artificial bone substitutes are also available, but don't always take as well, and can be limited in terms of strength and absorption rates.

The PearlBone Putty 1600 isn't going to be available for bone grafts right away. The biotech company responsible for PearlBone, Marine Biomedical, still needs to work with partners in the US to get it manufactured and sold to clinical and commercial partners.

And if you're interested in the financials as well as the science, there's a lot of potential here: The US is the biggest market in the world for orthopaedic products, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion a year.

"[The FDA approval] reflects years of scientific research and extraordinary dedication," says Rolee Kumar, CEO at Marine Biomedical.