Nevada-based tattoo ink manufacturer Sierra Stain has recalled three of its 'Bloodline' products after tests found they contained high concentrations of bacteria that could potentially "present a health concern to consumers", according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Having since gone out of business, Sierra Stain and Bloodline are no longer manufacturing the inks. But tattoo artists and retailers are advised to avoid using or selling any remaining Carolina Blue, All Purpose Black, and UV China Pink inks, and any existing stock should be safely disposed of.

The recall announcement reports that no illnesses have been officially reported relating to these three inks, but also notes that the symptoms of skin infection – such as rashes or lesions – can be difficult to recognize and to assign to a single cause.

Customers who suspect one of these Sierra Stain inks may have triggered a health problem are encouraged to report their case to the FDA's MedWatch program.

It was FDA testing that raised the alarm: all three inks were found to be contaminated with "high concentrations of microorganisms".

The Carolina Blue ink was found to have six types of bacteria in it: Citrobacter braakii, Citrobacter farmer, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Achromobacter xylosoxidans, Ochrobactrum anthropic, and Cupriavidus pauculus. All of these bacteria can infect humans, with some linked to sepsis and pneumonia, especially in immunocompromised individuals.

Analysis results from the FDA also showed All Purpose Black ink contained high levels of Acetobacter senegalensis bacteria; a species isolated from mangos in Senegal and now used industrially in vinegar production. Two species of soil microbe belonging to the genus Curtobacterium were also found in the UV China Pink ink. The health implications for these less studied species are less clear.

Back in February, a study found that 45 of the 54 tattoo inks analyzed contained substances that weren't listed on the label, raising concerns about the potential for these inks to represent health threats that we're not even aware of.

Then in July, researchers found that around a third of tattoo inks sold in the US contained bacteria. While there's no indication that all of these inks can cause infections, there certainly seems to be a health risk here that needs investigating.

It's worth bearing in mind that between 0.5 and 6 percent of tattooed people experience microbial infections, though it can be difficult to determine whether or not that's down to ink – it could also be down to poor hygiene standards and aftercare.

Some tattoo infections can lead to permanent scarring, and the recall notice mentions the importance of safe and professional environments for the application of tattoos, something customers should pay close attention to when selecting an artist.