main article image
(Vinayaraj/Wikimedia)

People Are Getting Laser 'Vaginal Rejuvenation' And The FDA Just Issued an Intense Safety Warning

Here's what you need to know.

LAURIE MCGINLEY, THE WASHINGTON POST
31 JUL 2018
 

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned against the use of "energy-based" devices for vaginal "rejuvenation" or cosmetic procedures, saying such treatments could lead to vaginal burns, scarring and chronic pain.

 

The agency said that it has approved such devices, which commonly use laser beams or radiofrequencies, for specific gynecologic uses, including the destruction of precancerous cervical or vaginal tissue and the removal of genital warts.

But the agency has not cleared the devices for symptoms related to menopause, urinary incontinence or sexual function.

The FDA noted in a safety alert issued Monday that vaginal "rejuvenation" often is used to describe nonsurgical procedures intended to treat symptoms such as vaginal laxity, atrophy or dryness, and pain during intercourse or urination.

During menopause, levels of estrogen decline, which may lead to symptoms such as pain during sexual intercourse.

In a statement Monday, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that a growing number of manufacturers are marketing their devices for unapproved uses such a vaginal "rejuvenation," in which tissue typically is destroyed or reshaped.

He said the agency doesn't know the extent of the risks because it hasn't reviewed the devices for such procedures. But it has found "numerous cases" of harm in adverse-event reports and published literature, he said.

 

The agency recently notified seven device manufacturers expressing concern about "inappropriate marketing" and requested that they respond within 30 days. If the FDA's concerns aren't addressed, it will consider potential enforcement actions, Gottlieb said.

The commissioner expressed particular concern over marketing of the procedures to women whose cancer treatments caused early menopause.

"The deceptive marketing of a dangerous procedure with no proven benefit, including to women who've been treated for cancer, is egregious," he said.

One of the companies that received a letter from FDA is Cynosure, which manufactures a device called MonaLisa Touch.

On its website, the company said, "During a treatment, a vaginal probe is inserted into the patient's vagina, and delivers gentle, virtually painless laser energy to the vaginal wall, stimulating a healing response."

The website recommends three, five-minute treatments over 18 weeks and says there are "virtually no side effects."

Cynosure referred calls about the FDA action to its parent company, Hologic, Inc., a medical technology firm based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

In a statement, Jane Mazur, Hologic's vice president of global divisional communications, said that "Hologic has a strong track record of rooting our products in science and clinical evidence" and that it is "evaluating the letter in full and will collaborate with the agency to ensure all product communications adhere to regulatory requirements."

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Brutal study just crushed the dream of terraforming Mars into a blue planet
Brutal Study Just Crushed The Dream of Terraforming Mars Into a Blue Planet

Is it time to wake up?

1 hour ago
A lack of this one molecule might be the reason millions of people have depression
A Lack of This One Molecule Might Be The Reason Millions of People Have Depression

The evidence has been building for decades.

1 hour ago
Deadly parasite discovered in Chinese family shows you should never eat raw centipedes
Deadly Parasite Discovered in Chinese Family Shows You Should Never Eat Raw Centipedes

The horror.

2 hours ago
The Great Pyramid of Giza might focus electromagnetic energy in its chambers
The Great Pyramid of Giza Might Focus Electromagnetic Energy in Its Chambers

This is odd.

2 hours ago
The world's largest king penguin colony has dramatically collapsed, and scientists don't know why
The World's Largest King Penguin Colony Has Dramatically Collapsed, And Scientists Don't Know Why

Climate change doesn't fully explain it.

5 hours ago
Turns out cooking oil is ridiculously good at repelling bacteria, resulting in a 1,000x reduction
Turns Out Cooking Oil Is Ridiculously Good at Repelling Bacteria, Resulting in a 1,000x Reduction

A simple, drug-free way to fight bacteria.

6 hours ago
Harvard statistician has found a way to work out whether Lennon or McCartney wrote The Beatles' songs
Harvard Statistician Has Found a Way to Work Out Whether Lennon or McCartney Wrote The Beatles' Songs

Finally.

8 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE