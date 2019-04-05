Female Scientists Respond to Discovery's New Campaign in The Best Way

You may have seen this past week that Discovery relaunched its global brand.

The promo for the rebrand, rolled out across social media and TV spots, features a medley of Discovery scenes, stars, and bad-ass nature shots, set to the Blue Swede song Hooked on a Feeling.

While the promo is pretty catchy, one feature has understandably struck people as bizarre. The promo essentially contains no prominently featured women, nor a great deal of diversity in general.

It culminates with Discovery's new tagline "The world is ours", turning the whole thing into a misogynistic slap in the face, with an aftertaste of Axe body spray. Not to even get started on the blatant anthropocentrism, parading our dominance over nature at a time when humans more than any other species ever have caused irreparable damage to the environment.

The full version of the campaign promo does contain a couple (literally, a couple) women, but overall the whole thing is a meaty shot of testosterone.

It's hard to watch it and not get the message that if you don't identify as a man - particularly the type of man who likes fishing and blowing things up - there's no place for you in the TV world of science, adventure, or exploration.

Heyyyy! Thanks for reminding us! Do you think the rest of us can still live here though? — DamVers✨ (@damini_puri) April 2, 2019

As a woman who is a science and factual TV presenter, one of my big dreams is to present something on Discovery but when I see promos like this without women and the message is "the world is ours", I wonder if my dream is even possible...https://t.co/pZTFhUXTcf — Lee Constable (@Constababble) April 2, 2019

This is despite the fact that one 2018 advertiser sheet showed that many of Discovery's channels have a predominantly female viewership.

Of course, the internet was quick to jump on the issue - and Discovery, notably, still have not responded to the backlash.

hey Discovery remember me? A woman who worked for you? Just letting you know women like science and exploring and learning too. — Julia Wilde (@Julia_SCI) April 2, 2019

8 million people follow this account but the only validation we care about is from D U D E S coolcool — Emily Graslie 🌸🐝 (@Ehmee) April 2, 2019

But there is good news here! Inspired by the Discovery rebrand, a group of incredible female researchers have put together their own catchy promo, and we can't stop watching.

Discovery made a choice about how to represent science.



We know that the world is, in fact, much bigger than that.



We want to remind you all that #ScienceIsForEveryone@Discovery pic.twitter.com/Zkgip9gxtp — Sarah McAnulty (@SarahMackAttack) April 4, 2019

You can follow the incredible women involved here:

Jess Phoenix @jessphoenix2018

Emily Williams @wayfaringwilly

Roxy Chicalo @rchicalo

Laural Mundy @laurelmundyillo



Thank you all for kicking so much ass in making this video with me 🥰 — Sarah McAnulty (@SarahMackAttack) April 4, 2019

Importantly, they flag that their beautifully crafted video definitely isn't a full representation of everyone in science - because #scienceisforeveryone.

Let's share it wide and hope it inspires a whole new generation of scientists and explorers from all backgrounds.