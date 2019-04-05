main article image
(Discovery & Sarah McAnulty/Twitter)
Female Scientists Respond to Discovery's New Campaign in The Best Way

You may have seen this past week that Discovery relaunched its global brand.

The promo for the rebrand, rolled out across social media and TV spots, features a medley of Discovery scenes, stars, and bad-ass nature shots, set to the Blue Swede song Hooked on a Feeling.

 

While the promo is pretty catchy, one feature has understandably struck people as bizarre. The promo essentially contains no prominently featured women, nor a great deal of diversity in general.

It culminates with Discovery's new tagline "The world is ours", turning the whole thing into a misogynistic slap in the face, with an aftertaste of Axe body spray. Not to even get started on the blatant anthropocentrism, parading our dominance over nature at a time when humans more than any other species ever have caused irreparable damage to the environment.

The full version of the campaign promo does contain a couple (literally, a couple) women, but overall the whole thing is a meaty shot of testosterone.

It's hard to watch it and not get the message that if you don't identify as a man - particularly the type of man who likes fishing and blowing things up - there's no place for you in the TV world of science, adventure, or exploration.

This is despite the fact that one 2018 advertiser sheet showed that many of Discovery's channels have a predominantly female viewership.

Of course, the internet was quick to jump on the issue - and Discovery, notably, still have not responded to the backlash.

But there is good news here! Inspired by the Discovery rebrand, a group of incredible female researchers have put together their own catchy promo, and we can't stop watching. 

You can follow the incredible women involved here:

Importantly, they flag that their beautifully crafted video definitely isn't a full representation of everyone in science - because #scienceisforeveryone.

Let's share it wide and hope it inspires a whole new generation of scientists and explorers from all backgrounds.

 