main article image
(zsv3207/iStock)
NATURE

Cats Are Actually Terrible at Controlling Some Rat Populations, Study Shows

GO BACK TO CAT SCHOOL.

MICHELLE STARR
28 SEP 2018

You'd probably think that a city with a feral cat population and a feral rat population would end up with fewer rats due to the work of... the feral cats. But it turns out that, just like humans, cats may prefer the path of least resistance - and that includes opting for easier prey.

 

On a study of cats performed in New York city, researchers found that the feline hunters, despite their famed hunting prowess, only rarely hunted rats - which could put a pin in the idea of using cats to deal with a growing rat problem, as has been proposed for Chicago.

Using microchipped members of a rat colony in a Brooklyn industrial waste recycling facility and field cameras, scientists from the US and Australia conducted research to determine the effect of cats on the colony.

From 27 December 2017 through 28 May 2018, they recorded 306 videos of cats and/or rats that shared the same space.

Of those videos, cats were seen in 259. Yet there were only 20 instances of cats stalking the rats; and only three instances show the cat actively pursuing a rat, with two resulting in a successful kill.

That likely has something to do with the rats themselves. Although cats in island populations have been known to prey heavily on rats, those rats are pretty small, coming in at around 150 grams.

Even in Australia, where cats have been found munching rats, their meals tend to be long-haired rats, which also weigh around 150 grams.

 

But the rats in New York (and Chicago, for that matter, and dominating across North America and Europe) are Norway rats. These are hefty fellows, over twice the size of island rats, at 300 grams.

In the two instances where cats were recorded to successfully nab a Norway rat, those unlucky individuals were likely smaller members of the colony, the researchers said.

The reason cats likely tend to avoid the rats? "Cats prefer defenseless prey," the researchers wrote in their paper. And a hefty rat can deliver a much heftier fight than a mouse, bird, lizard, cockroach or - best of all - scavenged food scrap.

The team also noticed something interesting: when the cats were around, there were fewer rat sightings. That didn't mean the rats weren't around; but they have also learned to avoid the cats.

"Even though rats were less likely to be seen, they simply shifted their movements and remained present in the system. Our findings that cat presence led to fewer rat sightings may explain the common perception of their value as rat-predators despite the associated risks," the researchers wrote.

"Our results at a waste recycling facility ... suggest that city rats can persist in high density, simply by altering their movements, despite the presence of hunting cats."

The team's research has been published in the open access journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

 
Politics & Society
Yellowstone grizzly bears just got saved from a hunt, with restored federal protections
Politics & Society
Yellowstone Grizzly Bears Just Got Saved From a Hunt, With Restored Federal Protections

Back on the endangered list.

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

3 days ago
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

8 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

14 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
An ancient virus lurking in our genes could play an important role in some addictions
HEALTH
An Ancient Virus Lurking in Our Genes Could Play an Important Role in Some Addictions

Our DNA is full of strange things.

1 hour ago
CERN scientists say the LHC has confirmed two new particles, and possibly discovered a third
PHYSICS
CERN Scientists Say The LHC Has Confirmed Two New Particles, And Possibly Discovered a Third

They are known as bottom baryons.

1 hour ago
An Earth-sized clump of matter was pulled into a black hole faster than we've ever seen before
SPACE
An Earth-Sized Clump of Matter Was Pulled Into a Black Hole Faster Than We've Ever Seen Before

Eeek.

1 hour ago
Something unexpected has been happening to plants in the Arctic as it gets warmer
ENVIRONMENT
Something Unexpected Has Been Happening to Plants in The Arctic as It Gets Warmer

This delicate ecosystem is changing way too fast.

5 hours ago
The Maya civilisation was far more complex than we thought, major discovery has revealed
HUMANS
The Maya Civilisation Was Far More Complex Than We Thought, Major Discovery Has Revealed

"Oh wow, we totally missed that."

6 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE