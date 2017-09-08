SpaceX

Finally, We Have a Full-Body View of SpaceX's Sleek Dragon Crew Spacesuit

Just, wow.

11 SEP 2017
 

Elon Musk recently posted an image on Instagram of an ultra-sleek new SpaceX spacesuit positioned next to the equally awe-inspiring Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Musk first promised a look at the new suits a few weeks ago on Twitter and promptly made good on that promise with a first look a few days later.

 

Based on the pictures and the available information, he has delivered on his vow to provide a balance between aesthetics and function - the suits look like a cross between Daft Punk and Mass Effect, and they've already passed double vacuum pressure tests.

 

The Crew Dragon also presents the next step in the evolution of spacecraft. The capsule is fully autonomous and can be controlled by onboard crew or crew members at SpaceX mission control.

The Crew Dragon will allow SpaceX to begin running commercial flights to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX was the first company to achieve commercial cargo missions to the station, and they are now well on their way to ferrying people to and from space.

SpaceX has come a long way in a very short period of time. They continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of space exploration, and they look really cool doing it.

