main article image
Howe Ridge Fire, August 12, 2018 (National Park Service/Flickr)

Yet Another Stunning National Park in The US Is Burning Amid a Record Heatwave

Over 150 people have been evacuated.

JEREMY BERKE, BUSINESS INSIDER
14 AUG 2018
 

A fire in Glacier National Park, in Montana's Rocky Mountains, has sparked evacuations over the weekend as record heat and high winds caused the fire to spread.

The Howe Ridge Fire first ignited over the weekend after lightning struck on Saturday. The wildfire spread rapidly as triple-digit temperatures and high winds fed the flames.

 

Over 150 people were evacuated from campsites near the blaze on Sunday evening, and many roads in the park remained closed to visitors as of Monday, per the National Park Service.

The fire has expanded to encompass over 20 acres of forest as dry winds continue to whip the flames. A number of structures, including a historic lodge, have been evacuated.

Local firefighters have been using planes to dump water over the blaze, but their efforts have been thwarted by high winds.

The National Weather Service posted a timelapse of the fire's growth over the weekend:

And many onlookers posted videos and pictures from the scene as well:

The park, located in northwest Montana and named for the plethora of glaciers that carve through its valleys, also saw record-high temperatures on Saturday.

The thermometer hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) in the park for the first time, according to the National Weather Service.

 

Rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns associated with human-caused climate change have also caused the park's eponymous glaciers to contract, and for some to disappear altogether.

In the mid-19th century, there were over 150 glaciers in the park. That number has since fallen to 26, according to a recent study from the United States Geological Survey, and the park's glaciers are predicted to disappear altogether by 2030 if these trends continue.

It's not clear whether wildfires are contributing to glacial retreat.

peyto lake glacier national park flickrPeyto Lake in Glacier National Park (Steven Robinson/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

While triple-digit temperatures are unprecedented in Glacier, wildfires are a common occurrence.

According to the National Park Service, fires occur naturally in the park's forests. In 2003, over 136,000 acres of forest burned within the park's property, and in 1936, 64 individual fires burned within the park.

Glacier also isn't the first national park to be threatened by wildfires this year. In July, the Ferguson Fire forced the closure of Yosemite National Park in California.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Researchers discover the tiny brains of bees and wasps can recognise faces
Researchers Discover The Tiny Brains of Bees And Wasps Can Recognise Faces

Awww.

2 hours ago
SpaceX Just Held a Secret Meeting to Solve The Huge Problems with Mars Space Travel
SpaceX Just Held a Secret Meeting to Solve The Huge Problems With Mars Space Travel

Secret space business.

3 hours ago
Man who stole 76-seat plane explained "I've played some video games"
Man Who Stole 76-Seat Plane Explained "I've Played Some Video Games"

A tragic mystery.

12 hours ago
Gamma-ray bursts might have a really weird time-reversible mirroring effect
Gamma-Ray Bursts Might Have a Really Weird Time-Reversible Mirroring Effect

Space, you weirdo.

14 hours ago
Scientists have just measured the 'speed of death' of a cell and it's surprisingly beautiful
Scientists Have Just Measured The 'Speed of Death' of a Cell And It's Surprisingly Beautiful

The end comes in waves.

17 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Create Your Own Animations With Animatron Studio Pro
ScienceAlert Deal: Create Your Own Animations With Animatron Studio Pro

This beginner-friendly editor lets anyone tell their story.

17 hours ago
Physicists say there could be a strange source of 'negative gravity' all around us
Physicists Say There Could Be a Strange Source of 'Negative Gravity' All Around Us

It moves upwards against gravity.

17 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE