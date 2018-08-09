main article image
(Michael Jäger @ Weißenkirchen Austria/Marvel)

Glowing Green 'Incredible Hulk' Comet Will Pass Earth Tonight For The First Time

Incredible!

FIONA MACDONALD
9 AUG 2018
 

Aim your binoculars to the sky tonight, because we're about to be visited by the remnants of a badass, glowing green comet nicknamed the 'Incredible Hulk'.

It's likely the first time this comet will be visiting our Solar System, and is making its closest pass of our planet, reaching as close as 113.4 million km (70.4 miles) away on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

There was talk that the comet might actually become visible with the naked eye as it passed by Earth, but it began to break up in late July as it got closer to the Sun, and now will be viewable only with telescopes and binoculars.

However, it's still going to be a pretty spectacular sight - the remaining dust cloud is at least twice the size of Jupiter (woah!) and is glowing green due to cyanide and carbon molecules becoming ionised by the Sun's heat.

It's also been letting off some dramatic eruptions as it travels through the Solar System and warms up. If it experiences more of these, it could make it brighter in the night sky again as it streaks away from us, according to The Weather Channel.

But as the comet's remaining dust cloud approaches the Sun, it will become less visible.

Unfortunately, the comet will only really be visible to the Northern Hemisphere tonight. But once it swings past the Sun and makes its way past Earth again, the Southern Hemisphere will have a chance to view it shortly before sunrise on August 15.

The comet's real name is C/2017 S3, and it was discovered in September 2017 by the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii.

It's an icy object that's falling toward the Sun from the Oort cloud in the outer Solar System.

Because it's likely never passed this way before, we don't know exactly how it will react as it gets closer to the Sun, so we'll be keeping an eye on it - let's just hope it doesn't get too mad.

But don't worry, there's no evidence to back up any of those weird apocalyptic claims circulating on the internet - objects like these have passed us by countless times before without any issues.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Deflecting the Sun to cool the planet risks grave consequences, scientists warn
Deflecting The Sun to Cool The Planet Risks Grave Consequences, Scientists Warn

Can we hack climate change?

1 hour ago
It's official: the science on whether boxers or briefs are better for boys
It's Official: The Science on Whether Boxers or Briefs Are Better For Boys

Hang loose?

1 hour ago
Exercise may be the best protection against ageing, new research suggests
Exercise May Be The Best Protection Against Ageing, New Research Suggests

It's all up to you.

2 hours ago
Scientists just created silkworms that spin super-strong spider silk
Scientists Just Created Silkworms That Spin Super-Strong Spider Silk

This could open the door to a whole new industry.

5 hours ago
Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb', but one engineer has an ingenious solution
Mount Everest Is a 'Fecal Time Bomb', But One Engineer Has an Ingenious Solution

A mountain of a problem.

6 hours ago
These cities have the nicest weather in America, according to science
These Cities Have The Nicest Weather in America, According to Science

Almost too good to be true.

19 hours ago
Bizarre phenomenon that intrigued Leonardo Da Vinci can finally be explained
Bizarre Phenomenon That Intrigued Leonardo Da Vinci Can Finally Be Explained

The shape of water.

20 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE