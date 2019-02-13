Harrison Ford Urges World to Stop Giving Power to Science Haters And Deniers

It's the start of a new year, which means it's time for another stern talking to from Harrison Ford. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai this week, the 76-year-old actor and climate activist practically begged us to stop electing people who don't understand science.

"All of us whether rich or poor, powerful or powerless, will suffer the effects of climate change and ecosystem destruction," he explained in his speech.

"We are facing what I believe is the greatest moral of our time."

Ford is like that parent who isn't mad, just disappointed. For nearly three decades, the actor has used his platform to support scientists working on climate change and the severe biodiversity threats that our planet is currently facing.

But Ford also knows that without cooperation from world leaders, all those decades of work will probably be for naught. Every year for the past three years he has stood up and spoken out against this wilful ignorance.

His most recent speech was no exception. Without mentioning anyone by name, Ford managed to drag all the world leaders who deny climate change right over the same coals they so desperately want to bring back.

"Around the world," he said, "elements of leadership including in my own country to preserve their state and the status quo, deny or denigrate science. They are on the wrong side of history."

It's not hard to imagine the sort of leaders he's referring to. Already this year US President Donald Trump has tweeted multiple times about climate change, mocking those who accept this reality and conflating weather with climate.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can't last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

In an interview with CNN before the Dubai Summit, Ford made his disdain for the President explicit, calling out his administration for its environmental disregard.

"We've got to elect leaders who are going to face the realities that we're talking about, and do something about it," he told CNN.

"I'm very anxious that we be successful in gaining more enlightened leadership."

Given our track record, his anxiety seems justified.