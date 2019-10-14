The First Peer-Reviewed Paper on Interstellar Comet 2I/Borisov Has Just Been Published

We've been hearing a lot about interstellar comet 2I/Borisov after its amazing discovery on 30 August 2019. Now the first analysis has hit peer-reviewed publication, landing a description of the comet in the prestigious pages of Nature Astronomy.

If you've been following along, you will be familiar with the findings, posted to preprint server arXiv in September. Long story short? 2I/Borisov is uncannily similar to comets that zoom into the Sun from the outer edges of the Solar System.

But the 'how' part of the study is also really nifty.

The first detection of the comet officially came from Crimean amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov, who spotted the space rock with a telescope of his own construction. That part of the story is well known.

What is not as well known is that a team of astronomers led by researchers at Jagiellonian University in Poland spotted the comet independently.

After the surprise detection of interstellar asteroid 'Oumuamua in October 2017 - the first interstellar object known to penetrate the Solar System - astronomers wanted to be ready. So the team created software called Interstellar Crusher to monitor the Possible Comet Confirmation Page, looking for potential interstellar orbits.

On 8 September - just a week after Borisov's detection - Interstellar Crusher got a hit. And, as we all know now, it turned out to be the real deal.

Two-colour composite image taken using Gemini North. (Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA)

But there's a lot more to a comet than its orbital trajectory, and astronomers Piotr Guzik and Michal Drahus and colleagues got to work characterising our alien visitor, using the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and the William Herschel Telescope in Spain to take more detailed observations.

"We immediately noticed the familiar coma and tail that were not seen around 'Oumuamua," Drahus said. "This is really cool because it means that our new visitor is one of these mythical and never-before-seen 'real' interstellar comets."

The team's analysis revealed that the comet is dominated by dust with an extended coma and short tail, and that the nucleus of the comet is around 2 kilometres (1.2 miles across) and unremarkable in shape.

The colour of the comet is mostly greenish, as are the comets that originate in the Solar System, but it is a little redder than the Solar System median.

"Make of this what you will, but based on these initial characteristics, this object appears indistinguishable from the native Solar System comets," Guzik said.

Finding out more about interstellar rocks can tell us what conditions are like in other systems.

If interstellar comets look a lot like our Solar System comets, that means other planetary systems could be made of the same stuff as the Solar System.

So far, we've seen a positive plethora of pre-press papers, and the results are all looking pretty excitingly similar.

But this is far from the last we are going to hear about this incredible object.

"The comet is still emerging from the Sun's morning glare and growing in brightness," said astronomer said Waclaw Waniak of Jagiellonian University.

"It will be observable for several months, which makes us believe that the best is yet to come."

The paper has been published in Nature Astronomy.