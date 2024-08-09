Women who regularly have sex are likely to live longer, according to a nationally representative study in the United States.

The findings are derived from interviews and physical exams of male and female participants between the ages of 20 and 59, conducted as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

In a study led by Walden University public health scientist Srikanta Banerjee, 14,542 adults were asked, "In the past 12 months, about how many times have you had vaginal or anal sex?" Roughly 38 percent claimed to have sex an average of once a week or more.

Even when accounting for education, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, female participants who claimed to have sex less than 52 times in a year were three times more likely to die from any cause over the five-year study period.

No such association was found for male participants. Yet sexual activity seemed to be particularly important for men – and women – with poor mental health. Participants who had depression and engaged in sexual activity fewer than 52 times in a year were found to have nearly 200 percent higher chance of dying than comparable individuals without depression, while just 75 percent higher chance for those who had sex more than 52 times a year.

The findings build upon the result of another recent study which found a similar association using different years of the NHANES survey. This analysis combined male and female participants together, however, and didn't take into account the exacerbating impact of depression.

Depression on its own has been linked with an increased risk of premature death, and women are twice as likely to suffer from depression as men.

Previous studies have shown that partnered sex is good for the mental and physical health of both males and females, improving cardiovascular health, reducing distress, boosting happiness and well-being, and protecting brain health.

Even solo sexual behaviors, like masturbation, have documented health benefits, including reduced stress, improved sleep, and boosted mood.

But at this point, no one knows how different types of sexual activity may influence a person's long-term health outcomes. Even in this study, the nature of the sexual activity isn't detailed, with authors conceding the inclusion of a sexual satisfaction subscale could overcome study limitations in the future.

"There is mounting interest in understanding how precisely sexual health affects overall health," write the study's authors.

"Although the connections between physical health, social determinants of health, mental health, and poor health are well known, there is a paucity of research regarding the connection between sexual health and long-term mortality outcomes."

Clearly, there is still much left to learn, but the general takeaway seems to be that regular sexual activity, in the broadest sense, is good for human health. At least, that is, to a certain extent.

The recent NHANES study also found that male participants who engaged in daily sexual activity were six times more likely to experience premature death than females who did the same.

Have fun out there, but listen to your body, and make sure to give it a break when needed.

The study was published in the Journal of Psychosexual Health.