Humans have probably shared their homes with dogs ever since they first settled. So it could be argued that there is no such thing as "human society" without including animals as part of it.

Our long shared history with dogs has even been described as a form of co-evolution.

And a new study my colleagues at Cambridge and I published shows golden retrievers and humans seem to share a genetic basis for at least some behaviour.

Dogs show many adaptations that might help them live and cooperate with people. Ancient humans may even have selected dogs' ancestors for an ability to eat a more human diet than wolves.

At a psychological level, there are many adaptations that aid communication between the two species, like an ability to follow human gestures such as pointing, that exceeds that of our closest relatives, chimpanzees.

Dogs also appear to be exceptionally skilled at responding appropriately to human emotion.

But it is not all one-sided. Humans seem to show an intuitive understanding of the nature of dogs' vocalisations.

Nowadays, our relationship includes sharing the hustle and bustle that is so often a feature of modern living. So it is not surprising that there is an exceptionally high prevalence of stress-related problems arising in dogs, especially in countries like the US.

This has led researchers to question to what extent we might share mental health problems too. Recently, there have been several claims about the potential for an autism-like syndrome in dogs. In March 2025, a similar genetic marker was identified for some of the social problems related to autism.

Our study has taken this genetic search to another level. My team and I analysed the genetic code and behaviour of 1,300 golden retrievers, looking for genes associated with their behavioural traits. "Equivalent" genes in humans, inherited from the same evolutionary ancestor, were then identified.

They also identified the genes' associations with a range of human intelligence, mental health, and emotional processes.

I specialise in studying and managing companion animal emotions at the University of Lincoln, and so I worked with the team to explore the psychobiological basis of these traits.

We identified 12 genes where there seemed to be a connection between dogs and humans that related to similar psychological functioning.

Some of these were closely aligned in terms of the emotional responses they produced, for example responses related to non-social anxiety. However, in other cases the link was perhaps less obvious.

But we formed hypotheses that may explain the association. When we did this, we found logical reasons to support the similarities we saw in the genetic associations in humans and golden retrievers.

For example, the canine gene ADD2 was associated with fear of strangers, but in humans was related to depression. A key characteristic of depression in people is social withdrawal, so we suspect there may be a common genetic link, which manifests in dogs (who are generally hypersocial) as stranger anxiety.

Other potential associations were with human conditions that involved complex cognitive processes, like self-reflection, which are not thought to occur in dogs. However, as we looked more deeply into the range of human associations, we could identify potential reasons for even some of these associations.

For example, trainability in dogs tended to be linked to genes in humans that are connected not only to intelligence but also to sensitivity about being wrong.

As far as we know, dogs cannot project themselves and their circumstances in the abstract ways people can, but they can certainly vary in their sensitivity to unpleasant experiences. So this might form the basis of the common genetic root between the two species.

The results provide a great basis for future studies in comparative and evolutionary psychiatry.

As, Eleanor Raffan, a vet and assistant professor of physiology who led the Cambridge side of this research, said: "The findings are really striking – they provide strong evidence that humans and golden retrievers have shared genetic roots for their behaviour. The genes we identified frequently influence emotional states and behaviour in both species."

There are, of course, differences in the ways that humans and dogs experience their emotions. A lot of human emotion is tied up in complex thought processes. However, that does not undermine the importance of related conditions that might reflect mental health or suffering.

Enoch Alex, the first author of the report and a PhD candidate in the department of physiology, development, and neuroscience, summed this up: "These results show that genetics govern behaviour, making some dogs predisposed to finding the world stressful. If their life experiences compound this, they might act in ways we interpret as bad behaviour, when really they're distressed".

Although it might be tempting to sometimes dismiss academic work on dogs as somewhat frivolous, in this new work, there are hints at an important new role for dogs in our shared society: as natural models of mental health issues.

Daniel Mills, Professor of Veterinary Behavioural Medicine, University of Lincoln

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.