main article image
(Gadi Schwartz/Twitter)
NATURE

Terrifying 'Rafts' of Stinging Fire Ants Are Now Floating Around After Hurricane Florence

Locals are being warned to avoid them at all costs.

ASHLEY COLLMAN, BUSINESS INSIDER
19 SEP 2018

Hurricane Florence is causing a threat that many Carolinians may not be aware of - fire ants.

Fire ants, which carry a dangerous sting, are an invasive species in the region and are especially adept at surviving massive flooding.

 

The insects band together to create rafts that float upon the flood waters until they are able to reach ground again. Business Insider's Kevin Loria reported on the phenomenon during Hurricane Harvey during Hurricane Harvey last year.

The raft carries all members of the colony including eggs, larvae, queens, winged ants, and workers, according to Texas A&M University.

This survival tactic poses a threat to rescuers since the rafts look like debris, and if they come into contact with boats, the fire ants can disband to sting those on board.

"If they ants manage to touch your skin, they'll immediately start biting and stinging, as they are usually wont to do," Texas A&M warns.

"It's important to rub them off immediately - submerging them won't work, as they'll just cling to the skin. Even a high-pressure water spray might not remove them."

Already, multiple news outlets have posted videos of so-called fire ant rafts that they have come into contact with:

Fire ants may also pose a problem when residents start returning to their homes. The colonies tend to remake their hills wherever the flood waters deposit them, and that can mean in yards where children and pets play, according to the Post and Courier.

Aside from fire ants, scientists and officials warn that floodwaters can contain snakes, downed power lines, and diseases. It's best to stay out of the floods if you can.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

4 days ago
North Carolina literally passed laws against science on sea-level rises
Politics & Society
North Carolina Literally Passed Laws Against Science on Sea-Level Rises

Hurricanes don't care about legislation.

5 days ago
Semi-automatic rifles really are more deadly, new study clearly shows
Politics & Society
Semi-Automatic Rifles Really Are More Deadly, New Study Clearly Shows

Numbers don't lie.

6 days ago
To save ourselves it's time to rethink our economic system, warn scientists
Politics & Society
To Save Ourselves It's Time to Rethink Our Economic System, Warn Scientists

The market is killing the planet.

8 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
A common baby toy keeps causing serious injuries, experts warn
HEALTH
A Common Baby Toy Keeps Causing Serious Injuries, Experts Warn

They want the toy banned.

1 hour ago
A pulsating, alien-looking sea creature has been found on a beach in New Zealand
NATURE
A Pulsating, Alien-Looking Sea Creature Has Been Found on a Beach in New Zealand

It's mesmerising.

2 hours ago
These simple tips for storing fruits and vegetables will help you keep them fresh longer
HEALTH
These Simple Tips For Storing Fruits And Vegetables Will Help You Keep Them Fresh Longer

You might be doing it wrong.

3 hours ago
A nursery rhyme plagued a woman for months, and the explanation is fantastic
HUMANS
A Nursery Rhyme Plagued a Woman For Months, And The Explanation Is Fantastic

"It was absolutely terrifying."

9 hours ago
We just discovered two massive objects that challenge our understanding of star evolution
SPACE
We Just Discovered Two Massive Objects That Challenge Our Understanding of Star Evolution

Not planets, not stars.

9 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE