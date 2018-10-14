main article image
(ScienceAlert)
HUMANS

Infographic: The Most Talked About Science Stories This Week

Here's what you missed.

FIONA MACDONALD
14 OCT 2018

In a time of crazy political and world news, it's often easy to overlook some of the ridiculously cool things happening in science.

To make sure you don't miss out, we've put together this shareable image highlighting the best science news of the past week.

 

From 'moonmoons' (yes, that's a real thing) and Stephen Hawking's final paper, to the creepy way bees go silent during a total eclipse, you're sure to learn something new.

And at ScienceAlert think if everyone learnt something new each week, the world would be a better place.

Links to all the stories are below the image.

ThisWeekInScience08102018 1(ScienceAlert)

Read more:

IPCC report

Lost world discovered

Moonmoons

Baby mice born without males

Bees during an eclipse

Stephen Hawking's last ever paper is now live

 
Politics & Society
A scientist and clean energy advocate is gaining ground in Chicago's 'hottest Congressional race'
Politics & Society
A Scientist And Clean Energy Advocate Is Gaining Ground in Chicago's 'Hottest Congressional Race'

It's too close to call.

1 day ago
A black scientist has never been awarded a science Nobel Prize
Politics & Society
A Black Scientist Has Never Been Awarded a Science Nobel Prize

How do we fix this?

4 days ago
Women have lasting health problems years after experiencing sexual assault, study shows
Politics & Society
Women Have Lasting Health Problems Years After Experiencing Sexual Assault, Study Shows

There's a clear correlation.

6 days ago
CERN scientist suspended after presentation claiming 'physics built by men'
Politics & Society
CERN Scientist Suspended After Presentation Claiming 'Physics Built by Men'

Okay, what decade is this?

12 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
The world's fastest camera can 'freeze time', show beams of light in slow motion
PHYSICS
The World's Fastest Camera Can 'Freeze Time', Show Beams of Light in Slow Motion

Imagine seeing the world like this.

9 minutes ago
Another NASA space telescope has gone into "safe mode"
SPACE
Another NASA Space Telescope Has Gone Into "Safe Mode"

Days after Hubble. What is going on?

9 hours ago
Scientists discover a simple way to cook rice that could halve the calories
HEALTH
Scientists Discover a Simple Way to Cook Rice That Could Halve The Calories

Your favourite staple just got healthier.

10 hours ago
Breathtaking new microscope reveals mouse embryos growing in real time, cell by cell
NATURE
Breathtaking New Microscope Reveals Mouse Embryos Growing in Real Time, Cell by Cell

The spark of life unfolding in front of our eyes.

13 hours ago
Scientists have grown a human retina from scratch in the lab
HUMANS
Scientists Have Grown a Human Retina From Scratch in The Lab

They discovered a fascinating link between the thyroid and colour vision.

13 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE