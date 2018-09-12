main article image
(Roscosmos/Twitter)
SPACE

That Hole on The ISS Is Now Sealed, According to a Video by a Russian Cosmonaut

No, they did not plug it with their fingers.

BILL BOSTOCK, BUSINESS INSIDER
12 SEP 2018

A Russian cosmonaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) posted a video Monday showing that a hole found in the Russian part of the station earlier this month had been sealed.

 

The video, featuring cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev on Monday, showed the two-millimetre hole now covered with a black sealant and hidden behind a fabric flap.

Shortly after the leak was found, news outlets, including The Telegraph and MailOnline, reported that a crew member onboard the ISS had plugged the hole with his finger before covering it with a makeshift plug made from bin-bag seals, duct tape, and medical gauze.

Prokopeva denied those rumours in the video, saying in Russian as he pointed to the sealed flap: "No one is plugging the hole with a finger as they write in the media," he added.

You can see the sealed hole at 01:06 in the video below:

Earlier this month the Russian space agency's head, Dmitry Rogozin, also alluded that the hole might have been created deliberately to sabotage the Russians.

Prokopeva also attempted to dispel those rumours, saying in Monday's video: "As you can see, everything is calm on board; we are living in peace and friendship as always."

The hole appeared in the Soyuz capsule,on the Russian side of the ISS on August 29, NASA said.

 

The main suspect was a small meteorite, Russian officials said the following day.

But the story took a sinister turn days later, on September 3, when Russia's space agency leader Rogozin suggested that there were "traces made [by] several attempts to drill a hole," as reported by Russia's state-run news agency TASS.

He said: "There are traces of a drill sliding along the surface. We don't reject any theories."

The ISS is suspended 250 miles (402 kilometres) up in space and is home to three Americans, two Russians, and one German.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Semi-automatic rifles really are more deadly, new study clearly shows
Politics & Society
Semi-Automatic Rifles Really Are More Deadly, New Study Clearly Shows

Numbers don't lie.

52 minutes ago
To save ourselves it's time to rethink our economic system, warn scientists
Politics & Society
To Save Ourselves It's Time to Rethink Our Economic System, Warn Scientists

The market is killing the planet.

1 day ago
Prince Charles says he "utterly objects" to the idea of people becoming part human, part machine
Politics & Society
Prince Charles Says He "Utterly Objects" to The Idea of People Becoming Part Human, Part Machine

But not for the reasons you might think.

2 days ago
An economist who's won the lottery 14 times explains his formula
Politics & Society
An Economist Who's Won The Lottery 14 Times Explains His Formula

It's a numbers game.

2 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
'Vampire facial' spa has been shut down over fears of blood infections
HEALTH
'Vampire Facial' Spa Has Been Shut Down Over Fears of Blood Infections

Authorities are urging people to get tested.

31 minutes ago
An actual pot of gold coins has just been found under an Italian theatre
HUMANS
An Actual Pot of Gold Coins Has Just Been Found Under an Italian Theatre

Is this real life?

5 hours ago
This rare binary asteroid shows the dirty history of Jupiter and Saturn bullying other planets
SPACE
This Rare Binary Asteroid Shows The Dirty History of Jupiter And Saturn Bullying Other Planets

Rude gas giants.

6 hours ago
Hurricane Florence is becoming the strongest storm to ever make landfall north of Florida
ENVIRONMENT
Hurricane Florence Is Becoming The Strongest Storm to Ever Make Landfall North of Florida

Our world is changing.

7 hours ago
3 species of freaky ghost fish were just discovered at the bottom of the Pacific
NATURE
3 Species of Freaky Ghost Fish Were Just Discovered at The Bottom of The Pacific

The video looks almost unreal.

7 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE