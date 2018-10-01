main article image
(NASA)
SPACE

It's Official: NASA Just Announced a Bold 3-Part Plan to Send Humans to The Moon And Mars

We're finally going back to the Moon, but this time we're going to stay.

DAN ROBITZSKI, FUTURISM
1 OCT 2018

NASA's got a whole new plan. It wants boots on the Moon in 10 years and on Mars in 20. Give or take.

On Wednesday, the space agency announced its detailed National Space Exploration Plan to achieve the President's lofty goals set out in his December 2017 Space Policy Directive-1.

 

Those bold plans include: planning a new Moon landing, long-term human deployment on and around the Moon, reassertion of America's leadership in space, strengthening private space companies, and figure out how to get American astronauts to the surface of Mars.

There are a lot of unknowns built into the plan, not the least of which is whether or not scientists can figure out a way to keep astronauts safe from the many hazards of space.

Those smarties at NASA took that into account when detailing expected timelines for completing each goal in the 21-page report - from low Earth orbit (LEO), to cislunar space and then on Mars.

earth moon mars 2018 2(NASA)

Indeed, the timeframe within which NASA expects to reach key milestones along the way to their goals includes dates that NASA expects it will actually figure out certain parts of the plan.

That's important because it means NASA will be able to incorporate what it learns along the way.

Any claims - like the one published in NASA's new report - that astronauts will stroll around on Mars by the 2030s has flexibility built in and could change if NASA researchers hit a snag or two in the process.

 

For instance, NASA plans to wait until the results of the Mars 2020 mission, during which a rover will collect and analyze samples from Mars' surface, before it will even begin to draft up a budget ask for the crewed mission that is slated for some time in the 2030s.

That's just good thinking.

But before NASA even starts to think about sending astronauts to Mars, there are even more fundamental mysteries to solve.

For instance, NASA will be launching 13 CubeSats into low Earth orbit in 2020 so it can learn how to better prepare payloads for space travel, whether it be to the Moon, Mars, or beyond.

Once those satellites are in orbit, NASA hopes to use what it's learned to put astronauts in lunar orbit by June 2022.

These gaps in NASA's proposed plans aren't an accident - they represent key gaps in our understanding of space and interplanetary travel. Put another way: they represent the things NASA scientists want to learn.

And if NASA sticks to this timeline, it will hopefully achieve it, which will guide us further into exploring space.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

 
Politics & Society
Government report reveals the Trump administration is fully aware of the devastating impacts of climate change
Politics & Society
Government Report Reveals The Trump Administration Is Fully Aware of The Devastating Impacts of Climate Change

But they're not going to do anything to stop it.

47 minutes ago
Yellowstone grizzly bears just got saved from a hunt, with restored federal protections
Politics & Society
Yellowstone Grizzly Bears Just Got Saved From a Hunt, With Restored Federal Protections

Back on the endangered list.

5 days ago
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

6 days ago
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

11 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
This omnivore shark is the first of its kind, and further confirmation nature is weird as hell
NATURE
This Omnivore Shark Is The First of Its Kind, And Further Confirmation Nature Is Weird as Hell

Also, cannibal hippos.

4 minutes ago
Scientists think they've finally found the crushing limits of gravity humans could survive
SPACE
Scientists Think They've Finally Found The Crushing Limits of Gravity Humans Could Survive

With a little help from Game of Thrones' The Mountain. Seriously.

15 minutes ago
Your environment could be changing your IQ on a genetic level, study finds
HEALTH
Your Environment Could Be Changing Your IQ on a Genetic Level, Study Finds

This is a hugely important link.

34 minutes ago
Earth could be crushed to the size of a soccer field by particle accelerator experiments, astronomer warns
PHYSICS
Earth Could Be Crushed to The Size of a Soccer Field by Particle Accelerator Experiments, Astronomer Warns

Flat Earth would be the least of our worries.

4 hours ago
That huge Facebook hack also let attackers access 50 million people's Tinder, Instagram and Spotify accounts
TECH
That Huge Facebook Hack Also Let Attackers Access 50 Million People's Tinder, Instagram And Spotify Accounts

Things just got a whole lot worse.

5 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE