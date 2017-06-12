It's Official: Tesla's Model X Is The Safest SUV on The Market With 5 Stars in Every Category

Tesla has done it again. Just like the Model S before it, the all-electric Model X has scored a 5-star rating in all categories following a crash test conducted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Tesla proudly shared news of the achievement in a blog post: "We engineered Model X to be the safest SUV ever, and today, the [NHTSA] announced that after conducting independent testing, it has awarded Model X a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category, making it the first SUV ever to earn the 5-star rating across the board."

In addition to receiving the highest safety rating, the Model X also set a new standard for injury risk. "

More than just resulting in a 5-star rating, the data from NHTSA's testing shows that Model X has the lowest probability of injury of any SUV it has ever tested," according to Tesla's blog post.

"In fact, of all the cars NHTSA has ever tested, Model X's overall probability of injury was second only to Model S."

Not only can the Model X survive crashes, it can avoid them before they even occur thanks to Tesla's self-driving system.

The NHTSA itself previously reported that Tesla's autonomous system lowered its crash rates to 40 percent.

Self-driving cars are expected to save up to 40,000 lives every year in the US by removing the major cause of car crashes, which is human error, so it seems the only car safer than a Tesla is a Tesla that's driving itself.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.