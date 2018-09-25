Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

The career of Ivanka Trump, former fashion label owner and current adviser to her father, the President of the United States, could have panned out differently if her childhood dreams had come true.

In a video call with the International Space Station, she confessed an old ambition to reach the actual stars, rather than reality TV ones.

"I think I can speak for all of us here to say you inspire us all. You actually have my dream job," she told the members of Space Station Expedition 56.

"I always wanted to be an astronaut, and I always wanted to go to space. You are fulfilling my dream up there."

Trump was touring NASA's Mission Control Center in the company of Republican Senator Ted Cruz and astronaut Nicole Mann, one of the team selected to fly on future commercial missions, including the Boeing CST-100 Starliner test flight.

Trump and Cruz made the Houston visit on Thursday 20 September during a Texas campaign tour of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

The 'first daughter' also met with NASA directors, and spoke to high school students participating in robotics competitions under the guidance of NASA engineers.

According to the Associated Press, the White House said her appearance was to draw attention to school students learning about science and technology.

US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his plans for space, including the establishment of a military "Space Force", and prioritising putting humans back on the Moon, in spite of NASA's recent plans to send humans to Mars.

His government has also been quietly undermining NASA's climate science efforts, including axing Earth science missions, calling for climate science funding to be cut, and killing off NASA's Carbon Monitoring System, a program for keeping track of the flow of Earth's carbon.

"The science we're doing in space is all really designed to make life better on Earth and allow us to be better as people as we take care of the planet," NASA astronaut and current ISS mission commander Drew Feustel told Ivanka.

"I think we all believe that what we do is going to be critical to carrying on the legacy of our species... we just hope to be able to continue the awesome science that we're doing up here."

Pew Research Center recently found that the Trump administration's plans for NASA are wildly out of sync with what the American public believes is important.

According to the report, 63 percent of respondents said they want the space agency to monitor key parts of our planet's climate system. This included 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters, who agreed Earth's climate research should be a top priority for NASA.