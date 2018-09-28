main article image
(JAXA)
SPACE

We Just Received More Mind-Melting Photos And a Video From The Surface of an Asteroid

Japan's amazing mission is going down in history.

FIONA MACDONALD
28 SEP 2018

Earlier this week, Japan's space agency Jaxa made history by landing a pair of hopping rovers on an asteroid known as Ryugu, and sending back the first-ever images from the surface of a space rock.

 

If that wasn't awe-inspiring enough, Jaxa has just released not only more images, but even a small video from Ryugu's surface, and all their footage is mind-meltingly wonderful.

Here's what it looks like to be standing on a rocky, rugged asteroid, hurtling through space 100 million miles (160 million km) from Earth, as the Sun's light beams and flares around you.

We have no words.

The two rovers, Rover 1A and Rover 1B, were launched onto Ryugu's surface on September 21 by their 'mothership' Hayabusa 2, which had journeyed three and a half years before finally make it to the asteroid in June.

The rovers weight around 1 kg and are pretty much the size and shape of a cookie tin. They move about the asteroid's low-gravity environment by hopping, fuelled by a solar-powered internal mass that rotates to generate force.

JAXA1(JAXA)

Twitter user Transferrins created this incredible stop-motion animation of the rover's landing on the asteroid, which shows just how nail-biting that journey was.

These new videos and images show in detail Ryugu's rugged, boulder-covered landscape, and it's the closest look we've had to date at this kind of Solar System object.

Ryugu is 900 metres (2,952 feet) wide and is thought to be a particularly ancient type of asteroid known as a C-type asteroid, dating back to the early days of our Solar System more than 4 billion years ago.

JAXA2(JAXA)

Researchers hope that by studying it, we could learn more about the evolution of Earth.

As well as taking these breathtaking images and videos, the rovers will be measuring temperatures across the surface of the asteroid, and will also eventually collect underground material.

Ryugu is thought to contain water, which is why it's named after a magical palace at the bottom of the sea; this mission will tell us more about the object's composition.

JAXA3(JAXA)

"I cannot find words to express how happy I am," said project manager Yuichi Tsuda when the rovers' safe arrival was confirmed earlier in the week.

"By studying asteroids, we learn more about the early Solar System and more about life itself," the 'Science Guy' and Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye tweeted as the rovers made their descent Friday.

"It is amazing to be a human living at this moment in the history of space exploration." 

 
Politics & Society
Yellowstone grizzly bears just got saved from a hunt, with restored federal protections
Politics & Society
Yellowstone Grizzly Bears Just Got Saved From a Hunt, With Restored Federal Protections

Back on the endangered list.

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump admits she always wanted to be an astronaut
Politics & Society
Ivanka Trump Admits She Always Wanted to Be an Astronaut

But could she handle the Vomit Comet?

3 days ago
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

8 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

13 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Something unexpected has been happening to plants in the Arctic as it gets warmer
ENVIRONMENT
Something Unexpected Has Been Happening to Plants in The Arctic as It Gets Warmer

This delicate ecosystem is changing way too fast.

1 hour ago
The Maya civilisation was far more complex than we thought, major discovery has revealed
HUMANS
The Maya Civilisation Was Far More Complex Than We Thought, Major Discovery Has Revealed

"Oh wow, we totally missed that."

1 hour ago
This particular type of diet can help prevent depression, new study finds
HEALTH
This Particular Type of Diet Can Help Prevent Depression, New Study Finds

Your mum was right.

5 hours ago
Astronomers have found a strange neutron star that "shouldn't exist"
SPACE
Astronomers Have Found a Strange Neutron Star That "Shouldn't Exist"

Looks like our current theories are wrong.

20 hours ago
Scientists have identified the driving force behind all your darkest impulses
HUMANS
Scientists Have Identified The Driving Force Behind All Your Darkest Impulses

Take the test.

20 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE