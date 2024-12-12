A wildfire burning through Malibu that has sent thousands of people fleeing for safety, including Hollywood celebrities, forged west on Wednesday, as firefighters battled to save homes from the blaze.

At least seven properties are known to have been destroyed in one of California's most exclusive communities, as powerful winds pushed flames through steep canyons.

Around 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) have been charred by the Franklin fire since it erupted late Monday in the hills above Pepperdine University, where staff corralled students in fire-resistant buildings to ride out the danger in scenes that were captured on cellphone cameras.

Firefighters had been able to get a measure of containment by Wednesday morning, Los Angeles County fire chief Anthony Marrone told reporters, with the eastern and northern flanks of the fire slowing, but he cautioned that the area was not out of danger, with the western front growing overnight.

"Weather conditions, including strong winds and low humidity, will be closely monitored today as they will play a critical role in fire behavior," he told reporters.

Marrone said a Red Flag Warning – an alert about strong winds issued by meteorologists – was expected to remain in place for much of the day.

"The entire fire area remains under threat as long as these red flag weather conditions persist," he said.

CORRECTED: High fire danger remains. Here is the current state of our Red Flags. PDS = Particularly Dangerous Situation, very extreme fire danger. Be careful with anything that can start a fire. Residents in high fire risk areas, keep aware of your surroundings. #FranklinFire pic.twitter.com/HRAF5U7dPO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 10, 2024

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said around 20,000 people had been ordered or advised to leave their homes, with the first evacuations beginning when his deputies went door-to-door in the moments after the blaze broke out.

Actor Dick Van Dyke, who celebrates his 99th birthday on Friday, said on Facebook that he and his wife had fled their Malibu home.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for (a cat that) escaped as we were leaving. We're praying he'll be OK and that our community… will survive these terrible fires," he wrote.

Malibu, which sits a short drive from Hollywood's major studios, has been home to some of the biggest names in show business, with present and former residents including Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and Cher.

Climate change

Around 1,500 firefighters were spread out tackling the fire, with aircraft dumping water and retardant along the firelines.

A large part of Malibu remained without power on Wednesday, complicating efforts to communicate with residents still in the area.

Wildfires are a feature of life in California, and are often exacerbated at this time of year by fierce so-called Santa Ana winds that blow dry desert air from the interior.

Scientists say climate change, fuelled by humanity's unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is altering our weather patterns, making dry periods longer and increasing the likelihood of destructive fires.

At the same time, decades of land management policies that stressed a zero-tolerance approach to wildfire has left much of the countryside overstocked with fuel, so when fires erupt, they tend to be hotter, faster and more dangerous.

