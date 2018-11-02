MDMA Therapy Shows Incredible 76% Success Rate at Treating PTSD in Early Trial

Some researchers suggest MDMA, the party drug commonly known as "ecstasy" or "molly," could become a recognized treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the coming years.

Case in point: A small clinical trial published last week in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that therapeutic doses of MDMA, in concert with psychotherapy, reduced the severity of most participants' PTSD symptoms.

And a year after the trial ended, 76 percent of participants no longer met the clinical criteria for a PTSD diagnosis.

Expect Delays

The results, as exciting as they seem on paper, are only from a phase II trial — the second of three stages of safety and efficacy testing required before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will consider approving a new pharmaceutical.

Many phase II trials, this one included, gather very impressive-sounding results, but the road to FDA approval is littered with the corpses of early-stage research that never made it to the end. That said, phase III trials for treating PTSD with MDMA are underway.