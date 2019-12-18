YouTuber Waging War Against Mail Thieves Built Glitter Bomb 2.0, And It's Magical

Every day, "porch pirates" steal an estimated 1.7 million packages. And as former NASA engineer Mark Rober learned in the summer of 2018, even with footage of the theft, police often can't track down the jerks responsible.

That's why, in December 2018, Rober used his engineering know-how to rig a package so that, if stolen from his porch, it would not only blast the thief with glitter and fart spray, but also upload footage of the comeuppance to the cloud - and now, he's back with a new-and-improved Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0.

Take Two

While the first iteration of Rober's trap included a single canister of fart spray, the new version contains two, each filled with an even more foul-smelling concoction.

This time around, Rober also added an audio element to the package, triggering a voice to begin ominously counting backwards as soon as a thief springs the trap.

After that, audio designed to sound like police scanner chatter begins playing from the speaker because, according to Rober, "it seemed like the right thing to do."

Going National

Another change: instead of just leaving just one rigged package on his own porch, Rober created several, which he sent to the homes of volunteers he found on Twitter.

Rober just upload a video showing the upgraded glitter bomb traps in action, as well as Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin helping him make them, because why not?

So if you've ever had a package stolen from your own porch, just click "Play" to get some vicarious - and hilarious - revenge.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.