Watch LIVE Right Now: NASA Is Landing a Brand New Spacecraft on Mars

Six months after blasting off from Earth, NASA's InSight lander is minutes away from touching down on the surface of Mars.

This plucky little robot is about to streak into the Martian atmosphere at 19,310 km/h (12,000 mph) before making its delicate and complicated landing – known as the 'seven minutes of terror'.

But don't fret – you can watch the whole event live from NASA right now – as they explain the process, count down, and celebrate when InSight (hopefully) makes a successful landing.

If you want to see the timeline, check it out here – otherwise the live video is below.

Good luck little buddy!