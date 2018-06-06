NASA Is About to Announce a Massively Exciting Mars Discovery

At 2 pm EDT (6 pm UTC) this Thursday, NASA will have a big Mars announcement to make.

As with most announcements of announcements, they've only released a few details, but we do know that the "live discussion" will talk about "new science results from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover".

So what has Curiosity found? Well, although everyone always hopes for aliens, we wouldn't recommend holding your breath for little green people.

Curiosity celebrated its fifth birthday on the Red Planet earlier this year, with an amazing panorama of where it's gone so far; but to be honest, it's been a very slow journey.

What we do know is that it's bound to be some super-exciting science, with a number of big NASA researchers taking part in the discussion - including people who directly work with the samples Curiosity has been diligently gathering on Mars.

According to NASA, here are the participants:

Paul Mahaffy, director of the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, who is in charge of Curiosity's sample analysis;

Jen Eigenbrode, research scientist at Goddard who investigates gasses and organic molecules;

Chris Webster, a senior research fellow in atmospheric chemistry at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL);

Ashwin Vasavada, a geophysicist at Mars Science Laboratory, JPL.

The research is also to be published on Thursday in Science – one of the top scientific journals.

What's particularly cool is that the public will be able to tune in and ask questions through social media. To find out what Curiosity has delivered, check out the livestream below at around 2 pm EDT on Thursday (7 June):

And once the big news lands, we'll be sure to tell you all the details as well - so keep an eye on the ScienceAlert homepage for our update!