NASA's Latest Jupiter Pics Are Here to Remind You The Universe Doesn't Totally Suck

NASA's Juno probe has just sent back incredible images from its eighth science flyby of the gas giant. But as if the highly detailed images weren't amazing enough, the space agency has shared the raw files with the public, giving them the chance to process the images.

The results are so beautiful that they'll temporarily make you forget about nuclear bombs, hydrogen bombs, and, yes, even climate change.

The Juno probe was launched in 2011 and entered Jupiter's orbit in July last year, with the aim of studying the gas giant's mysterious magnetic field, gravity, and polar magnetosphere.

Every 53 days, it makes a close flyby of the planet to gather data and take images using its JunoCam instrument, and the most recent images of the eighth flyby (Perijove 8) were released on 5 September 2017.

Already, the probe has overturned pretty much everything we knew about the planet - its initial two flybys in 2016 revealed giant cyclones, a super powerful magnetic field, and weird northern lights that behave totally different to our own.

And the images from the latest science flyby are just as incredible, revealing clear bands of clouds and storms swirling across the planet, like a giant marble.

There are also close-up shots of Jupiter's cyclone-covered south pole, and even a surreal view of the shadow of one of the gas giant's moons moving across its surface.

Thanks to clever processing by members of the public, the images have become even more heart-achingly beautiful, and, occasionally, a little surreal.

Here are some of our favourite processed shots from Juno's mission so far:

NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Roybishop-15 © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Maquet-80 © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Maquet-80 © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / David Marriott © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Shawn Handran © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Maquet-80 © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / David Marriott © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / AndyVic © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Shawn Handran © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Sander Clement © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Maquet-80 © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Naser-sy © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Ad. Hunt © PUBLIC DOMAIN

NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Isabela de Gois Laufer © PUBLIC DOMAIN