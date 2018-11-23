Netflix Is Reportedly in Talks With Gwyneth Paltrow For a Goop Show

As if there wasn't already enough misinformation about science out there, Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly about to expand the empire of her Goop lifestyle brand.

According to an anonymous source cited by Fox's ET Online (so, grain of salt, etc.), the actor-cum-wellness guru is in talks with Netflix to turn her, ahem, fact-fluid content and advice into a TV series.

It sounds nuts, but apparently Paltrow has been planning the series for some time, detailing her thoughts in September last year in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"What we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title 'The Radical Wellness Show.' I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness," she explained.

"We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase. We signed on with Ben Silverman's production company, Propagate, to help us formalise and pitch it."

There's just one problem, and it's a big one: Goop's advice has often been, at best, completely ineffective (and expensive) and, at worst, downright dangerous.

That's because Paltrow often claims her remedies are supported by 'experts' - although the site only recently hired a fact checker - and throws around buzzwords such as 'natural' and 'organic'.

Hint: Polio is also natural, and if you're looking for organic, you can't go past crude oil.

Her health advice has included practices like letting boiling hot steam up your vagina to cleanse the uterus, which, an actual medical doctor told LiveScience, can result in burns and infections. (Your vaginas are self-cleaning, ladies; those clams do not need to be steamed.)

Or perhaps you could go and let a bunch of bees sting your face to make you pretty. Even if you're not allergic to bees, willingly injecting a venomous substance into your body is generally considered by medical professionals as a bad thing. Not to mention it kills the bees, which are worryingly declining worldwide.

Then there was the time NASA had to take her to task for selling stickers that, her website alleged, somehow relieve tension and anxiety by… correcting the vibrational frequency of your body?

It's unclear, but Goop also made some spurious claims that the stickers contained a material used in NASA's spacesuits, so the space agency issued a stern and hilarious rejoinder.

And let's not forget about the time earlier this year when Goop ended up paying a US$145,000 fine for suggesting that sticking special rocks in you vajayjay could prevent a woman's uterus from sagging, make her menstrual cycles more regular, balance hormone levels, and keep her from wetting her pants.

Ob-gyn Jen Gunter detailed on her blog in 2017 why sticking jade eggs up your ladygarden could actually be quite harmful, if you're interested.

In fact, US non-profit advertising watchdog Truth in Advertising had found over 50 instances of factual errors or misleading claims on the Goop website in 2017.

And in case you're thinking "Surely not Netflix," well, Netflix is a TV company, not a science company. It just wants people tuning in - and it should be pretty obvious that it doesn't care whether what people are tuning into is scientifically accurate.

"You can love it or hate it, but we're building something that's changing the world, and it's irrefutable that the world is coming along with us," Paltrow told Marie Claire earlier this year, and if Netflix is really getting on board, maybe she's right.

Hopefully, though, those fact-checkers, scientists and lawyers Goop was forced to hire earlier this year will keep her from doing too much harm.