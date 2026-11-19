Losing consciousness during surgery and having pain controlled can seem like the same thing, although anesthesiologists often use different drugs to achieve them.

This leads to the question: could an anesthetic also control pain at a dose low enough to leave an animal awake?

Researchers developing a compound called nidradine found signs of that possibility in mice.

At higher doses, the compound produced anesthesia. At a lower dose, the animals remained awake and coordinated, while responding less often to painful heat.

"What was most exciting was that the analgesic activity was completely unexpected," University of California, San Francisco researcher Matthew McCarroll told ScienceAlert.

The study began with a different goal: finding new general anesthetics. Testing thousands of chemicals in mammals would be slow and costly, so the researchers began their search in tiny zebrafish larvae.

These young fish fit into laboratory plates containing 96 small wells. Researchers could add chemicals to the water and automatically record the animals' movements, testing many groups at once.

Researchers track the behavior of zebrafish larvae in multiwell plates to screen thousands of compounds for potential anesthetic and pain-relieving effects. (Matthew McCarroll/UCSF)

The team, which included researchers at UCSF and the University of California, San Diego, was looking for one distinctive clue in how the larvae behaved.

Under certain test conditions, established anesthetics such as propofol and etomidate make larvae respond more strongly to gentle tapping. Any chemical that reproduced that pattern was worth a closer look.

Of 12,000 compounds screened, 69 initially matched. Follow-up experiments narrowed the field, including tests in adult fish to identify candidates that also produced anesthesia at a later developmental stage.

The researchers then explored related molecules and synthesized 28 chemical variants. One became nidradine.

The next step was to find out whether the anesthetic effects extended to mammals. Nidradine reached the brains of mice and temporarily disrupted their righting reflex: animals placed on their backs couldn't turn themselves upright. Researchers commonly use this response to assess anesthetic effects.

A paw-pinch test revealed another property. At a dose near the level needed to disrupt that reflex, nidradine also prevented mice from withdrawing a paw from a strong pinch. Etomidate did not prevent withdrawal at the comparison dose tested.

This raised the possibility that nidradine could reduce pain-related responses even while the animals remained awake.

To investigate, the team tested a lower dose and checked that mice could balance on a rotating rod. This helped establish that the animals retained the coordination needed to respond.

The researchers then delivered a brief, painful heat stimulus using an infrared laser. Each mouse underwent five trials. The median proportion of trials producing a pain-related response was 40 percent with nidradine, compared with 90 percent in controls. A separate comparison found no statistically significant reduction with etomidate.

Zebrafish larvae also responded less to a noxious stimulus at concentrations below those causing sedation and anesthesia.

Cell experiments helped explain nidradine's anesthetic action. A chemical messenger called GABA usually reduces nerve-cell activity. Nidradine boosts its effect through a protein on these cells called the GABA-A receptor.

The researchers used high-resolution images of rapidly frozen samples, a method called cryo-electron microscopy, to see how nidradine fits into this protein.

Its binding site overlapped with those of propofol and etomidate, but nidradine extended deeper into the pocket, making contact with amino acids – the protein's building blocks – beyond the reach of the other two drugs.

"We do not yet know the mechanism responsible for the analgesic effect," McCarroll told ScienceAlert.

This different fit could offer a clue, although its connection to pain relief remains unproven. The team also found that nidradine did not bind to the opioid receptors tested, the proteins through which painkillers such as morphine act.

Nidradine showed another potentially useful feature. Etomidate can suppress production of the stress hormone cortisol; nidradine didn't, in the tests reported here, including experiments with human adrenal tissue outside the body.

An anesthetic that also relieves pain could be useful for procedures requiring lighter anesthesia, including emergency care.

The low-dose mouse pain experiment involved only four animals per group, however. Reduced defensive responses can't establish exactly what an animal experiences, and the findings do not establish safety or effectiveness in patients.

"Nidradine is still an early-stage research compound, so substantial preclinical work would be needed before considering human trials," McCarroll told ScienceAlert.

That includes examining how the body processes the compound, its effects on the heart and breathing, and the gap between effective and harmful doses.

Meanwhile, the team's continuing search has identified additional molecules with promising anesthetic properties. Researchers are investigating which effects carry over into mammals and which compounds offer the strongest prospects for further development.

The research has been published in Nature Communications.