main article image
(Migebuff/Wikimedia Commons)

A Siberian Meteorite Revealed a New Mineral We've Never Seen Before on Earth

Say hello to uakitite.

MICHELLE STARR
10 AUG 2018
 

When gold hunters in Russia collected the yellowish stone in 2016, they thought it might contain a precious metal. It didn't - but what it did contain was far more rare and valuable.

 

The rock had come from space, and it contained a new, never-before-seen mineral.

It has yet to be officially documented, but scientists have named it uakitite, after the Uakit region in Siberia where the meteorite fell.

Geologists from Ural Federal University, Novosibirsk State University and the Geological Institute of the Russian Academy of Science unveiled their discovery at the Annual Meeting of the Meteoritical Society in Moscow.

The new mineral's inclusions in the Uakit meteorite are microscopic. Mostly, the meteorite is iron. It's 98 percent kamacite, an iron-nickel alloy with at least 90 percent iron. On Earth, this is only found in meteorites.

The other two percent is made up of over a dozen minerals, most of which are also only known to form in space. And its composition is such that it must have formed under extreme hot circumstances - over 1,273 Kelvin (1,000 Celsius, or 1,832 Fahrenheit).

mineral 700(webmineral.ru)

And then there's the uakitite. Its inclusions were just 5 micrometres in size. For reference, the average human hair is 99 micrometres in diameter, and a healthy red blood cell is between 6 and 8 micrometres.

These little bits of mineral are tiny. A little bit too tiny for direct analysis.

 

"Unfortunately," the researchers wrote in their summary, "we failed to obtain all physical and optical properties of uakitite because of the very small sizes of the grains."

But that doesn't mean they got nothing! The researchers were able to determine that uakitite has some structural similarities in common with two other space-forged minerals, carlsbergite and osbornite, both of which are nitrides, containing nitrogen.

They were also able to employ a technique called electron backscatter diffraction to obtain structural data for three of the uakitite crystals. This was then fitted to the structural model of a synthetic compound called vanadium nitride.

This allowed them to infer some of the new mineral's physical properties. If it is like vanadium nitride, it is a light grey colour, with a pink tint in reflected light, and it has a hardness of 9-10 on the Mohs scale.

This puts it at the same level of hardness as the other nitrides, and not quite as hard as diamond, which at a 10 on the scale remains the hardest mineral known.

In order to learn more about uakitite, we're probably going to need either more advanced technology, or another meteorite containing a lot more of it.

But for now, the researchers can enjoy the discovery at a fundamental level - it's not every day an entirely new mineral crashes to Earth!

You can read the team's paper here.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Trump's 'Space Force' is serious and we just got a bunch of new details
Trump's 'Space Force' Is Serious And We Just Got a Bunch of New Details

Meet the sixth branch of the US military.

2 hours ago
Scientists just discovered a crucial link between eye disease and Alzheimer's
Scientists Just Discovered a Crucial Link Between Eye Disease And Alzheimer's

Worth watching closely.

3 hours ago
Most people pursue mates who are 'out of their league,' according to huge dating site study
Most People Pursue Mates Who Are 'Out of Their League,' According to Huge Dating Site Study

"Perseverance pays off."

3 hours ago
Catch the best of this year's Perseid meteor shower this weekend
Catch The Best of This Year's Perseid Meteor Shower This Weekend

When and where to look.

4 hours ago
Here's how a night of heavy drinking gives you the 'drunchies'
Here's How a Night of Heavy Drinking Gives You The 'Drunchies'

Drunk + munchies = drunchies.

6 hours ago
'Miraculous' feather transplant saves bird dangerously tangled in barbed wire
'Miraculous' Feather Transplant Saves Bird Dangerously Tangled in Barbed Wire

An amazing survival story.

8 hours ago
These 10 countries are evolving into demographic time bombs
These 10 Countries Are Evolving Into Demographic Time Bombs

Another sign our economic system must change?

20 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE