Most of us have been there: a night of fun turns into a morning of regret – complete with a pounding headache, nausea and fatigue.

While there are plenty of supposed hangover "cures" out there – from eating a greasy breakfast to the ill-advised "hair-of-the-dog" – a recent paper suggests that regular exercise may be the key to alleviating these dreadful mornings.

The study, published in the journal Addictive Behaviours, involved 1,676 undergraduate students who had experienced at least one hangover in the past three months.

All participants did at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. They completed online questionnaires assessing their alcohol consumption patterns, physical activity levels and the frequency and severity of hangover symptoms.

Activity levels were scored by calculating the intensity of the activity against the number of hours.

The findings indicated a significant association between physical activity and hangover symptoms. Unsurprisingly, people who consumed more alcohol experienced hangovers more frequently and with greater severity.

But, these associations were reduced in people who engaged in vigorous physical activity (such as running) – suggesting that higher levels of exercise may reduce the severity of hangover symptoms.

While the study only established a correlation between exercise and reduced hangover severity, several mechanisms may help explain why physical activity could mitigate hangover symptoms.

1. Modulates pain response

Hangovers often cause physical pain, such as headaches and muscle aches, due to several factors. Alcohol leads to dehydration, which affects the way the blood vessels function and reduces fluid levels around the brain. This can trigger headaches.

Alcohol also promotes inflammation in the body, leading to the release of immune system molecules called cytokines, which can cause muscle aches. Additionally, alcohol disrupts sleep, which can increase pain sensitivity the next day.

Some studies have also noted that the concentration of alcohol you have in your blood after a night of drinking is also linked to common hangover symptoms, such as pain.

But exercise triggers the release of endorphins – hormones produced by the brain which serve as natural painkillers. Regular exercise may even elevate your baseline endorphin levels. This could potentially lead to a lower perception of pain and discomfort during a hangover.

2. Better quality sleep

Hangovers tend to be accompanied by poor quality sleep. Alcohol reduces REM sleep, which is the part of the sleep cycle that helps the brain rest and recover. Drinking can also make you wake up more throughout the night because alcohol causes your body to lose fluids – making you need to use the bathroom more often.

But regular exercise is linked to better sleep patterns by helping to regulate the circadian rhythm. Overall, physical activity can improve sleep duration, sleep quality and reduce the number of times you wake up during the night. This may in turn help you get a better night's sleep after drinking – which could improve your overall recovery from a hangover.

3. Improves metabolism

Regular physical activity contributes to better metabolic health, which may facilitate the efficient processing of alcohol.

While the liver primarily metabolises alcohol, having a good metabolic rate can help clear alcohol and its byproducts from the system more effectively.

Exercise also improves circulation, which may also aid in flushing out acetaldehyde. This is a toxic chemical released by alcohol when the body metabolises it. Acetaldehyde significantly contributes to hangover symptoms.

4. Reduces inflammation

Alcohol triggers an inflammatory response (the body's defence mechanism that works against harmful pathogens and substances) which can exacerbate hangover symptoms.

It releases chemicals called cytokines that promote inflammation, which helps fight off infections or injuries. However, in the case of a hangover, this inflammation can worsen symptoms such as headaches, muscle aches, fatigue and sensitivity to light and sound.

The body's heightened immune response amplifies these discomforts, making the hangover feel more intense.

But exercise has well-documented anti-inflammatory properties as it stimulates the production of anti-inflammatory cytokines. This means regular exercisers could experience less inflammation-related discomfort during hangovers.

The hangover cure?

It's important to clarify that while exercise might help make hangovers more bearable, it's not a cure. The most effective way to prevent a hangover is to drink in moderation – or avoid it altogether.

But for those who choose to indulge, integrating regular physical activity into your lifestyle might just make hangovers a little less debilitating.

However, there are a few things that aren't quite clear from the study. For example, it isn't clear how soon before a night of drinking you should work out to see benefits on hangover severity.

This makes it difficult to say whether regular exercisers have less severe hangovers, or whether having worked out before a night out helps manage hangover symptoms.

The study was also conducted using undergraduate students, whose drinking and physical activity levels may differ from older adults. Research in different age groups will be important to see if the benefits are similar.

It's also crucial to distinguish between the benefits of consistent exercise and the impulse to work out while hungover. The latter can be counterproductive, as the body is already dehydrated and under stress. This may make your hangover feel worse.

Instead, try doing gentle, low-effort activities during a hangover – such as a walk or yoga. This may help boost your mood.

While this recent study's findings shouldn't be seen as providing an excuse to overindulge, it does highlight the ways that exercise equips the body to better handle the aftermath of a night of drinking – potentially making those rough mornings a bit more manageable.

Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University and Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.