nobeastsofierce/Shutterstock

A Strange New DNA Edit Has Been Discovered in Animals Under Stress

Rough times leave a mark on the brain.

MIKE MCRAE
27 OCT 2017
 

A new kind of epigenetic edit recently discovered in the brain cells of mammals has been found to occur when the individual has been stressed, hinting at underlying neurological functions.

Researchers still aren't entirely sure how this particular type of epigenetic modification works, but its elevated presence in mice that suffer through rough times suggests it could play a central role in a number of neuropsychiatric problems.

 

Broadly speaking, epigenetics describes the variety of changes that alter how a genetic code is read.

One common type of epigenetic edit involves the addition or removal of a methyl group onto a base, made up of a carbon holding onto three hydrogens.

Added to a base making up a nucleic acid sequence, this group can effectively render a gene unreadable. It's a convenient way of switching off a gene without mutating its code.

In most cases, especially among mammals, it's the base cytosine (C) that's methylated.

Methylation of another base, adenosine (A), was mostly found in simple organisms such as bacteria.

That all changed in recent years with the discovery of 6-methyl A in the embryos of mice.

 

While this kind of methylation seems to play an important role in regulating the development of brain cells, it's still early days for investigating the biochemical differences surrounding the two different approaches to epigenetics.  

In an effort to better understand the adenosine-based style of genetic tweaking, an international team of scientists led by researchers from the Emory University School of Medicine in the US studied the brains of mice put under stressful conditions.

Environmental factors have long been known to play a significant role in causing cells to methylate their DNA. This often means that events happening during development can have life-long genetic consequences.

These 'switches' can even be inherited, meaning a time of stress for one organism can echo down the generations.

To give the young mice some grief without causing too much anguish, the researchers forced them to go for a swim and picked them up by the tail – the rodent equivalent of a hard day at the office.

Later, they analysed the pre-frontal cortex section of their brain, finding the levels of methylated adenosine had jumped four-fold compared with the less-stressed mice.

 

"We found that 6-methyl A is dynamic, which could suggest a functional role," says researcher Peng Jin. "That said, the enzymes that recognise, add and erase this type of DNA methylation are still mysterious."

Jin and his colleagues also found the modified base appeared in areas between genes more than in genes that coded for proteins.

In other words, something was removing the methyl groups from the adenosine inside particular genes that were needed to deal with their stress.

Many of the genes that remained methylated appeared to match those that have been associated with neuropsychiatric disorders such as those on the autism and schizophrenia spectrum.

More research is needed to connect the dots between stress, adenosine methylation, and these kinds of neurological conditions.

But detailing the subtle differences in how genes deal with changes in the environment on the fly is the first step for us to find out where it might go wrong. 

This research was published in Nature Communications.

 

More From ScienceAlert

7 things that predict divorce, according to science
7 Things That Predict Divorce, According to Science

Sometimes love isn't enough.

27 minutes ago
Apparently weed smokers have more sex than the rest of the population
Apparently Weed Smokers Have More Sex Than The Rest of The Population

Who knew?

56 minutes ago
We might finally know what triggered Yellowstone's massive crater
We Might Finally Know What Triggered Yellowstone's Massive Crater

Big bada booms.

44 minutes ago
Weird growths appear before batteries explode, and scientists finally got a close-up look
Weird Growths Appear Before Batteries Explode, And Scientists Finally Got a Close-Up Look

This is what makes smartphones spontaneously combust.

9 minutes ago
3 in 4 reptile pets die in the first year so maybe humans don't deserve them
3 in 4 Reptile Pets Die in The First Year So Maybe Humans Don't Deserve Them

Relationship status = complicated. 

17 hours ago
Scientists just discovered that bacteria have a sense of touch
Scientists Just Discovered That Bacteria Have a Sense of Touch

Without a nervous system.

18 hours ago
There are three kinds of consciousness, and computers have mastered one, says study
There Are Three Kinds of Consciousness, And Computers Have Mastered One, Says Study

Blade Runners TBC.

18 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE