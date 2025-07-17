One of the best meteor showers of the year is almost here! The Perseids peak in mid-August, and should put on a decent show.

The Perseids meteor shower arrives every year between July and September, as Earth swings into the debris trail of the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. It's one of the most popular events on the skywatching calendar, thanks to the frequency of meteors visible and their tendency to burn brighter and longer than those in many other showers.

The fact that it's summer in the Northern Hemisphere, where they're most visible, probably helps draw crowds beneath the cool night sky.

In dark conditions, Perseids can appear to be particularly prolific, with 50 to 75 visible meteors per hour at their peak. And they're quick, zipping by at up to 59 kilometers (37 miles) per second.

Related: Three Epic Meteor Showers Are About to Light Up July – Here's Your Guide

This year, the shower will be visible from July 17 to August 23, peaking in the early hours of August 13.

Sadly, the Moon is being a bit of a glory hog this time around, being 84 percent full on the peak night. That extra light will wash out the fainter meteors, leaving only the brightest to shine through and reducing the visible activity to about 25 meteors per hour.

Even so, it's well worth the effort. Not only is that still more meteors than some other showers, but they'll be only the best and brightest the Perseids have to offer.

For best results, get yourself out to a nice, dark spot away from city lights in the hours before dawn. Look to the northeast, towards the constellation of Perseus – the shower's namesake – which is where the meteors will appear to be radiating from. Avoid using your phone, to give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. Then, bust out the popcorn.

If you miss the Perseids, don't worry. There are still plenty of other meteor showers to see out the year.