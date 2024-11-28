GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have been heralded as some of the most important drug breakthroughs ever.

This has led to huge demand for these drugs globally – both from those who have a medical need for them (such as those with type 2 diabetes) and people who want to use them to lose weight.

As with many popular and effective products, this has led to a number of products which claim to work like GLP-1 being advertised and sold – including a raft of "GLP-1 supplements".

But despite what these supplements claim, they are not in anyway similar to Ozempic and Wegovy. Any benefits they might have will be minimal – and the side-effects they come with are probably not worth the fuss.

GLP-1 drugs

Ozempic and Wegovy are glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. They mimic the naturally-ocurring glucagon-like peptide 1 hormone, which is produced in our intestines in response to food.

GLP-1 is an incretin hormone. Incretins are important, as they regulate how quickly food is digested. They also support the release of hormones (including insulin) that help our bodies use nutrients from the foods we consume – such as glucose – more efficiently.

Our body's own GLP-1 only last for a few minutes after being released – whereas the synthetic drug versions last for around a week.

GLP-1 drugs were initially developed as a type 2 diabetes treatment. More recently, they've been approved for weight management in people who are overweight or obese. GLP-1 drugs delay how quickly the stomach empties making users feel fuller for longer. They also reduce brain signals which control appetite. This is why they're so effective for weight management.

In response to the popularity of GLP-1 drugs, a number of supplements are now being marketed as being either supportive of GLP-1 or even able to replace it. Many of these supplements contain nutrients and plant extracts which manufacturers claim can slow gut emptying and the breakdown of nutrients just like GLP-1 drugs.

Let's take a look at the ingredients found in some of these supplements.

Psyllium husk

Psyllium husk is a type of dietary fibre derived from a herb native to southern Europe and Asia.

Psyllium is used medically as a laxative to treat constipation. It has also been claimed to help with weight management – however, there's currently not enough proof of this effect for products to use it in Europe as a health claim. This means it cannot be legally marketed for weight loss in Europe or UK.

Studies that have investigated the effect of psyllium husk on health measures including waist size and blood fats reported no significant benefits.

As well as having no significant effect on weight, being a laxative, psyllium husk may result in side-effects including diarrhoea and flatulence.

Green tea extract

For decades, green tea extract has been promoted as a weight-loss supplement.

But an analysis of the available data on green tea extract that my colleagues and I performed suggested that while some studies may have shown benefits (including weight loss) these results may have been skewed by the methods used – making insignificant changes appear significant purely by chance.

Additionally, there have been reports that green tea extracts have been linked to liver injury and even failure. If used, it should only be taken at recommended doses. It's also important to be aware of potential interactions it may have with other supplements and drugs including aspirin and caffeine as it can increase the risk of side-effects – such as bleeding.

Berberine

Berberine is a popular herbal extract derived from the Indian barberry. This has a long history of use in Ayurvedic medicine and is sometimes used as a herbal option for treating type 2 diabetes – despite limited evidence of its benefits.

Research has suggested that berberine can induce GLP-1 secretion in a laboratory setting – but the benefits to human health are less certain. So, berberine may have some effect, but this will only be to increase natural levels of GLP-1 which still will only last for a few minutes.

Also berberine may have side-effects, which can result in an upset stomach and result in diarrhoea.

Taurine

Perhaps a surprising GLP-1 supplement is taurine, an amino acid found in shellfish, dairy and meat – as well as an added ingredient in many energy drinks.

Taurine has been linked metabolically to the action of GLP-1 – with research finding taurine levels are lower in people with low GLP-1 levels. In mice studies, it has been shown that taurine molecules can boost GLP-1 levels and improve glucose metabolism. But so far, in humans, research suggests taurine only has a limited benefit in diabetes and weight management – so more research is needed.

Any effect that taurine may have will only be very small as it can only boost the naturally occurring GLP-1 in the body, which only peaks for a short time.

Chromium

Chromium a micronutrient mineral essential for glucose metabolism. Some scientists even suggest it be used as a supplement to help manage diabetes.

But while research suggests chromium supplements can help in weight management and controlling type 2 diabetes, this effect has largely only been seen in people with low levels of chromium.

Although there are many supplements that claim to mimic GLP-1, none are anywhere near as effective as GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs. It's also important to note that any evidence showing some of these supplements may temporarily increase GLP-1 is limited. So not only is there limited evidence these supplements can aid in weight management, many have potential side-effects – some of which can be quite severe.

These supplements should not be used as a short-cut or quick fix to lose weight. The best way to improve health is through a combination of eating a healthy diet and being more physically active – which will naturally increase GLP-1.

Duane Mellor, Visiting Academic, Aston Medical School, Aston University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.