Pay What You Want For The 2017 Complete Learn to Code Bundle

It's time.

If you're like us, you've been thinking about learning the basics of computer programming for years.

We all know that coding is becoming crucial across a whole range of industries, and there's no better way to expand your job prospects.

Well, we now have the perfect excuse for you to stop procrastinating and start learning - we've partnered with Stack Commerce to bring you the Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2017 Bundle on ScienceAlert Academy. 

If you pay above the average (which is currently around US$22), you'll pick up 10 different courses, with over 100 hours of content to teach you the basics of coding.

These courses teach you a number of programming languages, include Go (Google's coding language), Python, Java, Ruby, and a bunch more.

Get started now.

Length: 100+ hours

Price: Whatever you think it's worth

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and share in the profits of any sales.

