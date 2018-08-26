main article image
(Pobytov/istock)
PHYSICS

Gravitational Waves Pose a Bizarre New Threat That Could Destroy Earth

Oh … yay …

MIKE MCRAE
26 AUG 2018

Scientists are usually a rather cheery bunch. But every now and then, they have a habit of wondering how the Universe might cave in and destroy us in the blink of an eye.

Take physicists Frans Pretorius from Princeton University and William East from the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada, for instance. They've come up with a new way we'll be snuffed out in a black hole. Superb!

 

To be clear, we can file this into the 'very maybe probably not' category of potential apocalypse scenarios. So don't wave this study around as an excuse to avoid buying any Christmas cards this year.

Still, if their calculations are solid, a collision between two types of gravitational waves of sufficient magnitude could create a special kind of black hole.

And if that black hole was in our back yard, it could be a very bad day on planet Earth.

Gravitational waves are a squeezing and stretching of the fabric of reality. This could be caused by an intense tugging on space-time by massive objects, such as neutron stars or black holes swinging around in an orbit before colliding in a cataclysmic release of energy.

In those cases the wave spreads out like a bubble or ripple, growing as a sphere.

Once the curvature of a ripple gets big enough, it can also appear fairly flat, like waves of parallel lines.

Particles moving at light speed could also in theory create these 'plane fronted', parallel gravitational waves, at least according to Einstein's vacuum field theory.

 

Physicists have wondered before what might happen if two of these flat wavefronts were to collide dead on. The consensus seems to be that the waves would focus space-time in such a way that a singularity is formed – the kind of singularity we'd expect at the core of a black hole.

This isn't necessarily as bad as it sounds. Singularities are simple areas of physics where the usual rules don't hold thanks to some sort of off-the-chart scale, like an infinite curvature of space. They're not holes of doom. Well, not always.

Normally any such merging of gravitational waves would occur without a problem, with the singularities dissipating quickly.

Nonetheless, there are always those scientists who are curious to know if there are conditions where such outcomes are instead "pathological". Scientists like Pretorius and East.

The two proposed a scenario where a point on a curving gravitational wave meets with a plane-fronted wave, and took into account of how the timing of the resulting collision might affect the singularity's evolution.

Given enough energy, they suggest, space-time could wrap around the singularity, hiding it inside that familiar old devourer of stars, a black hole, which would absorb most of the wave's energy.

 

The good news is that there isn't anything we know that could supply that amount of energy, especially in our corner of space. Even the recently detected gravitational waves spilling out from crashing black holes only managed to warp space on the scale of a proton by the time they reached Earth.

For a black hole to form out of a meeting of gravitational waves, those waves would need to be much, much bigger.

"You wouldn't want it to be nearby, and if it were it would stretch Earth by thousands of kilometres and everything would be destroyed," astrophysicist Vitor Cardoso from the University of Lisbon in Portugal explained to New Scientist's Leah Crane.

"As soon as we learned about it, we would die."

Which we're assuming would mean Earth would be obliterated by the very gravitational waves that would create the black hole that would have destroyed us if it had the chance. So … that's good news … we think …

In 2010, Pretorius showed how collisions between particles at sufficiently high energies could also create plane-front waves that risked creating black holes, adding to other proposed mechanisms for home-grown black holes on Earth.

While it's tempting to think physicists have a macabre interest in hypothetical destruction, this work has serious implications for cosmic theories involving space-time and matter distribution.

The research has been put up on the pre peer review website arXiv.org to be picked apart by the physics community. So while we're awaiting independent validation, we can all read it and ponder our fate.

Not that we have anything to worry about. Probably.

 
Politics & Society
There's a disturbing link between women posting sexy selfies and income inequality
Politics & Society
There's a Disturbing Link Between Women Posting Sexy Selfies And Income Inequality

Whatever it takes.

2 days ago
Candidates in Smaller Elections Simply Can't Defend Themselves Against Cyberattacks
Politics & Society
Candidates in Smaller Elections Simply Can't Defend Themselves Against Cyberattacks

Picking on the little guy.

3 days ago
Logging forests to halt wildfires would do more harm than good
Politics & Society
Logging Forests to Halt Wildfires Would Do More Harm Than Good

Trees are essential habitats.

3 days ago
The Trump administration's revised Clean Power Plan will make pollution worse
Politics & Society
The Trump Administration's Revised Clean Power Plan Will Make Pollution Worse

Says the EPA's own data.

4 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Feeding mice a special type of sugar reduces their risk of developing type 2 diabetes
HEALTH
Feeding Mice a Special Type of Sugar Reduces Their Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Plot twist.

4 hours ago
Children start lying as young as 2. Here's what science says about deception
HUMANS
Children Start Lying as Young as 2. Here's What Science Says About Deception

Lying changes your brain.

5 hours ago
Physicists are almost able to cool antimatter. Here's why that's a big deal
PHYSICS
Physicists Are Almost Able to Cool Antimatter. Here's Why That's a Big Deal

Where is all the antimatter?

5 hours ago
There are fundamental differences between the brains of doers and procrastinators
HUMANS
There Are Fundamental Differences Between The Brains of Doers And Procrastinators

It's not laziness.

5 hours ago
Physicists say they've come up with a mathematical model for a viable time machine
PHYSICS
Physicists Say They've Come Up With a Mathematical Model For a Viable Time Machine

"Mathematically, it is possible."

6 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE