Police Force Mobilised After Man Overheard Violently Screaming at a Spider

Police in Australia sent multiple officers to an emergency call about a man shouting death threats, but it turned out he was just trying to kill a spider.

Officers visited the home on Wednesday after a passerby walking outside a house in suburban Perth heard a toddler screaming and a man shouting "Why don't you just die?", according to The Guardian.

When Wanneroo police arrived on scene, they found a man "trying to kill a spider" who apologised for his arachnophobia.

A call log from the incident was posted to the Wanneroo Police Twitter page, but it has since been deleted.

"Caller walked past the AA and heard a male screaming out 'Why don't you die' – repeatedly," the log said.

"The toddler inside was screaming… caller doesn't know them, but has seen them a few times when walking."

In a log update, police said: "Police spoke with all parties who advised that husband had only been trying to kill a spider (has serious fear of spiders)."

A third update said: "Apologised for inconvenience to police. No injuries sighted (except to spider). No further police involvement required."

A Wanneroo police spokesman told The Guardian that the tweet was deleted because it included a screenshot of police communications.

"There's nothing actually wrong with the contents of it," he said. "There were just some typos in it, things like that."

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

