The world's first 'chit'. Credit: IPC PAS, Grzegorz Krzyzewski

Introducing The 'Chit' - The World's First One-Bit Chemical Hard Drive

Storing data in chemicals.

CHELSEA GOHD, FUTURISM
23 MAY 2017
 

In classical computing, information is stored in bits that are read by physical phenomena such as electricity. You might recognise them as 1s and 0s, also called binary code. In quantum computing, it's stored in quantum bits, or 'qubits'.

However, computers aren't the only way we can store information: chemistry is also capable. 

 

Scientists at the Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IPC PAS) in Warsaw have developed a way in which chemical droplets can store information like bits and qubits in a one-bit chemical memory unit called the 'chit'.

The chit is made up of three droplets. Between the droplets, chemical reactions take place, circulating cyclically and consistently. This memory is rooted in the Belousov-Zhabotinsky (BZ) reaction, which reacts in an oscillatory manner.

Each reaction creates the reagents necessary for the next reaction, continuing ad infinitum. These reactions are helped by a catalyst - ferroin - which causes a colour change.

There is also a second catalyst - ruthenium - which makes the reaction light sensitive.

It's this light-sensitive feature, when blue light is shone upon the reaction, that stops it from oscillating. That's important, because it allows researchers to control the process.

The chit essentially allows for 'chemical computing'. So, instead of traditional bits, the components are all chemical.

 

While quantum computing continues to advance, this brand new type of computing could create an entirely new way to store, read, and transfer information.

Everything from smartphone technology to classified digital files depend on our ability to store and read information - the basis of computing.

Completely changing the very base of most technology that we rely upon today could have incredible consequences.

Perhaps technologies that are currently being developed to battle climate change could face major upgrades and modifications.

Perhaps the devices and vehicles that we use to explore space will go through changes as well.

This type of advancement could completely revolutionise so much of the technology that we know, and in ways we may not even yet be able to imagine.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists have figured out how Everest's 'superhuman' Sherpas overcome hypoxia
Scientists Have Figured Out How Everest's 'Superhuman' Sherpas Overcome Hypoxia

Better at a cellular level.

10 minutes ago
Naked singularities can actually exist in a three-dimensional Universe, physicists predict
Naked Singularities Can Actually Exist in a Three-Dimensional Universe, Physicists Predict

Where the laws of physics no longer apply.

2 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Feel safer online with this top rated tracking blocker and VPN
ScienceAlert Deal: Feel Safer Online With This Top Rated Tracking Blocker And VPN

Don't miss out.

2 hours ago
These healthy space pups were born from sperm that spent 9 months in orbit
These Healthy Space Pups Were Born From Sperm That Spent 9 Months in Orbit

Mission success!

4 hours ago
For the first time ever, women in their 30s are having more babies than 20-somethings
For The First Time Ever, Women in Their 30s Are Having More Babies Than 20-Somethings

Our species is changing.

5 hours ago
Diarrhoea outbreaks linked to swimming pools on the rise across the US
Diarrhoea Outbreaks Linked to Swimming Pools on The Rise Across The US

Don't swallow the water.

7 hours ago
Scientists have found a way to photograph people through walls using Wi-Fi
Scientists Have Found a Way to Photograph People Through Walls Using Wi-Fi

They're watching.

15 minutes ago
 
  LOAD MORE