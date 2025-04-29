A runaway sausage dog named Valerie has been captured after a 529-day adventure, transfixing Australia as she roamed an island teeming with kangaroos, possums, koala bears and penguins.

The miniature dachshund had eluded searchers on Kangaroo Island since November 2023, only rarely appearing in fuzzy glimpses caught by night-time cameras that showed her pink collar.

"Valerie has been safely rescued and is alive and well," the wildlife group that has been hunting the wily canine on the southern Australian island said late Friday.

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply relieved that Valerie is finally safe and able to begin her transition back to her loving parents," Kangala Wildlife Rescue posted to social media.

Valerie made her escape during a camping trip with owners Georgia Gardner and her partner Josh Fishlock, dashing out of a pen and straight into the bush.

Her owners gave up after days of searching the island off the coast of South Australia – more than 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) of farms, nature reserves, and craggy cliffs.

The missing mutt was not seen for more than a year, with many holding out little hope for her survival.

Then, video surveillance and locals began spotting her, and volunteers launched a patient hunt for the hound, which seemed to flee from people and cars.

"Valerie seems impossible to trap," wildlife rescuers posted on social media last month.

Investing more than 1,000 hours, volunteer searchers drove more than 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) and deployed cameras, traps and lures.

Regular online updates to followers gripped by the drama gave hope they were gradually closing in.

Snatches of black-and-white video showed Valerie regularly visiting a trap site, set up with a cage, blankets and toys – though the facilities also attracted local possums.

After finally catching up with the wandering canine, volunteers at Kangala Wildlife Rescue posted that they were taking a "short pause to process this amazing result".

Despite their modest dimensions, dachshunds are "game for anything", according to the American Kennel Club.

"Bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey, they can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn," it says.

Valerie's owner Gardner said in a social media post she was "incredibly grateful" to the volunteers who helped find her dog.

"For anyone who's ever lost a pet, your feelings are valid and never give up hope."

