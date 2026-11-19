The health of our teeth and gums is closely connected to the health of our bodies and brains.

In recent years, growing evidence has begun to show that poor oral health is associated with a slew of other concerning conditions, including dementia, diabetes, stroke, heart disease, cancer, and even death.

A new flossing device that captures the gunk between our teeth could be a high-tech way to monitor oral health and the body's metabolism at the same time – all from the comfort of your home.

In a recent 'test run' among small groups of people, published in Science Advances, the tool's glucose and uric acid readings closely tracked those from a blood test.

It could also use acidity and hydrogen peroxide measurements to reliably estimate the size of a person's gum pockets, an indicator dentists often use when diagnosing periodontal (gum) disease.

The device was invented by a team led by biotechnologist Hnin Yin Yin Nyein at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and they argue it has capabilities that have eluded the field for decades.

The unique contraption is shaped like a typical dental flosser with a complex pulley system that harvests fluid and directs it into a dedicated microfluidic chamber with biosensors.

Within minutes of flossing, these sensors can measure uric acid, glucose, hydrogen peroxide, and pH in the fluid.

The results are then sent wirelessly to a smartphone.

The fluid that the device is capturing is distinct from saliva. It's called gingival crevicular fluid (GCF), and it exists in the grooves around and between teeth.

Because the GCF sits close to the surface of the gums, it exchanges metabolites, proteins, and inflammatory markers with the bloodstream.

For decades now, scientists have tried to use this fluid to analyze gum disease, and other health conditions, but it is produced in very small amounts that are hard to capture.

When a person flosses, however, it uproots some of the GCF.

The new flossing system. (HKUST)

That's why scientists in China decided to use a flossing system to harvest this precious liquid.

Their device was tested in preliminary trials, not only on healthy participants, but also on those with diabetes, high uric acid levels (known as hyperuricemia), and poor oral health.

The readouts were distinct for each ailment.

Glucose levels in flossing fluid, for instance, closely matched measurements in the bloodstream.

What's more, uric acid levels were strongly correlated with blood levels.

The findings suggest that invasive blood tests that track glucose and uric acid levels could potentially be rivaled by a non-invasive flossing system

"No home monitoring tool simultaneously addresses systemic metabolism and oral inflammation – a critical gap for patients with diabetes, hyperuricemia, and periodontitis, where metabolic dysregulation worsens gum disease and oral inflammation impairs metabolic control," write the authors of the study.

An invention like this could help fill that gap, but it still requires some tweaking and testing.

For instance, saliva made up nearly half of the fluid collected along with GCF, and blood can also get mixed in.

When researchers tested saliva on its own, it did not seem to harbor much information on glucose levels at all. But it's possible that blood-contaminated samples do.

"Despite these limitations, the system is designed with clinical translation in mind," argues the team.

They have called for a future clinical trial to see whether GCF-guided monitoring improves clinical outcomes in patients with both diabetes and gum disease.

"By converting a daily habit practiced by billions into a diagnostic act, this work establishes native GCF as an accessible biofluid for noninvasive, personalized health care," the authors conclude.

The research has been published in Science Advances.