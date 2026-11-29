Speech may be the last word in dementia detection.

Changes to the way we talk are some of the earliest detectable signs of cognitive decline – and it's not just forgetting words that can signal a problem.

Other subtleties in speech could also warn of dementia years before other symptoms appear, and potentially decades before diagnosis.

Neuroscientists are now trying to figure out which speech traits are signs of normal aging and which could warn of something more insidious.

Recent research suggests that one trait stands out in particular: vocabulary.

As you age, it's entirely normal to experience more "tip-of-the-tongue" moments, where retrieving a word is difficult.

But just because you forget a word every once in a while doesn't mean you are doomed to develop dementia.

The diversity and specificity of a person's vocabulary may matter more, explains Adolfo García, director of the Cognitive Neuroscience Center in Argentina, in a recent piece for Springer Nature.

In tests that require naming or generating words, García explains, people with Alzheimer's make more semantic errors. They also produce fewer words overall, and they rely more on common, generic terms.

"Word-finding pauses become longer and more frequent. Stories become less informative and coherent, more reliant on stock phrases. Even when the grammar is intact, the message starts to fray," García writes.

"Many elements remain relatively spared in mild stages (articulation, basic phonology, much core grammar), so patients may sound fluent on the surface even while their underlying semantic system deteriorates."

That general overview is supported by a recent study, which used automated speech analysis to assess the cognitive state of more than 1,000 older adults.

Several features of a person's spontaneous speech were found to contain significant information about their cognitive performance.

These included the speed of speech, the duration of pauses, the diversity of words spoken, and the frequency of nouns used.

But of all these speech traits examined, it was the specificity and diversity of a person's vocabulary that were most closely associated with cognitive function.

"This finding is noteworthy because spontaneous speech, unlike formal cognitive tasks, imposes a relatively low cognitive load and is generally effortless in everyday contexts," explain the study authors.

"The fact that cognitive differences are still detectable suggests a robust link between language and underlying cognitive capacity."

The verbal fluency test can offer insights into which regions of the brain are affected by cognitive decline. (Motortion/Canva)

In further tests, the authors used algorithms to analyze the speech of a mix of healthy participants and those with Alzheimer's.

They predicted lower cognitive scores for Alzheimer's patients based solely on their spontaneous speech.

With more research, García is bullish on the idea that our speech can become a clinical screening tool for brain health.

García is co-founder and chief scientific officer of TELL, a speech testing app for neurocognitive assessment.

"Experts rely on long cognitive batteries, expensive brain scans, and invasive biofluid markers," argues García.

"Yet, there's another, simpler lens on the aging brain – one we use all day, often without thinking: the way we speak."

In 2024, researchers trained a language model to analyze speech recordings and predict which people with mild cognitive impairment would develop Alzheimer's within the next six years. Its accuracy reached nearly 80 percent.

We still don't know how to interpret all the features of our speech or if recent results apply to general populations, but some experts, like García, are emboldened by emerging evidence.

Still, not all researchers are finding the same patterns.

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A study from 2024, for instance, found that as we age, how we respond during cognitive tests may matter more than what we say.

The pace of everyday speech seemed to be a better indicator of cognitive decline than difficulty finding a word.

"Our results indicate that changes in general talking speed may reflect changes in the brain," said cognitive neuroscientist Jed Meltzer when the research was published.

"This suggests that talking speed should be tested as part of standard cognitive assessments to help clinicians detect cognitive decline faster and help older adults support their brain health as they age."

But during spontaneous speech, speed may not matter as much.

In the 2026 study, the speaking rate and the use of pauses were both characteristics that were informative of cognitive functioning, but so was the quality of words produced.

"Our results demonstrated that speech characteristics could explain cognitive domain scores for language and executive function to a significant degree, but were less predictive for speed and memory," the study authors conclude.

"These results highlight the potential of language as an efficient, robust, inexpensive, and non-intrusive digital biomarker of cognition, with applications in cognitive monitoring, detection of cognitive impairment, and clinical trial recruitment."

There are even connections between speech and some of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in the brain, like amyloid plaques and tau tangles.

Some studies, for instance, have found that patients with more signs of amyloid plaques in their brain are 1.2 times more likely to show speech-related problems.

In 2024, researchers at Stanford University led a study that found longer pauses and slower speech rates were associated with higher levels of tangled tau proteins.

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There are still many wrinkles to iron out before speech tools can predict who is most at risk of cognitive decline, but García, for one, remains hopeful:

"If, in the near future, a short speech recording on a smartphone helps a doctor say, 'This looks like typical aging' or 'Let's investigate further,' it may buy what matters most in Alzheimer's: time, clarity, and a little less fear when the right word refuses to come," García concludes.