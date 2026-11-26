In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park in central Victoria, Australia.

Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay.

He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there was a gold nugget inside the rock.

After all, Maryborough is in the Goldfields region, where the Australian gold rush peaked in the 19th century.

To break open his find, Hole tried a rock saw, an angle grinder, a drill, and even dousing it in acid. However, not even a sledgehammer could make a crack.

That's because what he was trying so hard to open was no gold nugget.

As he found out years later, it was a rare meteorite.

The video below has a summary:

"It had this sculpted, dimpled look to it," Melbourne Museum geologist Dermot Henry told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019.

"That's formed when they come through the atmosphere; they are melting on the outside, and the atmosphere sculpts them."

Unable to open the 'rock', but still intrigued, Hole took the nugget to the Melbourne Museum for identification.

"I've looked at a lot of rocks that people think are meteorites," Henry told Channel 10 News.

In fact, despite having worked at the museum for 37 years by that time and examining thousands of rocks, Henry said only two of the offerings had ever turned out to be real meteorites.

This was one of the two.

Dermot Henry and Melbourne Museum geologist Bill Birch with the Maryborough meteorite. (Museums Victoria)

"If you saw a rock on Earth like this, and you picked it up, it shouldn't be that heavy," Melbourne Museum geologist Bill Birch, who is now curator emeritus, explained to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The researchers published a scientific paper in Proceedings of the Royal Society of Victoria, describing the 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite, which they called Maryborough after the town near where it was found.

"In some meteorites, there is 'stardust' even older than our Solar System." – geologist Dermot Henry

The Maryborough meteorite weighs a whopping 17 kilograms (37.5 pounds).

After researchers used a diamond saw to cut off a small slice, they found its composition had a high percentage of iron, making it an H5 ordinary chondrite.

The Maryborough meteorite, with a slab cut from the mass. (Museums Victoria)

Once opened, you can also see the tiny crystallized droplets of silicate minerals throughout it, called chondrules.

"Meteorites provide the cheapest form of space exploration. They transport us back in time, providing clues to the age, formation, and chemistry of our Solar System (including Earth)," said Henry.

"Some provide a glimpse at the deep interior of our planet. In some meteorites, there is 'stardust' even older than our Solar System, which shows us how stars form and evolve to create elements of the periodic table.

"Other rare meteorites contain organic molecules such as amino acids; the building blocks of life."

A radial pyroxene chondrule formed in the Maryborough meteorite. (Birch et al., PRSV, 2019)

Although the researchers don't yet know where the meteorite came from and how long it may have been on Earth, they do have some guesses.

Our Solar System was once a spinning pile of dust and chondrite rocks.

Eventually gravity pulled a lot of this material together into planets, but the leftovers mostly ended up in a huge asteroid belt.

Related: Scientists Cracked Open a Mars Meteorite And Found a Huge Surprise

"This particular meteorite most probably comes out of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and it's been nudged out of there by some asteroids smashing into each other, then one day it smashes into Earth," Henry told Channel 10 News.

A slab cut from the Maryborough meteorite. (Birch et al., PRSV, 2019)

Carbon dating suggests the meteorite has been on Earth for less than 1,000 years, and there have been a number of meteor sightings between 1889 and 1951 that could correspond to its arrival on our planet.

Related: NASA's Curiosity Rover Burst Open a Rock on Mars And Found a Big Surprise

The researchers argue that the Maryborough meteorite is much rarer than gold, making it far more valuable to science.

It's one of only 17 meteorites ever recorded in the Australian state of Victoria, and it's the second-largest chondritic mass, after a huge 55-kilogram specimen identified in 2003.

Barred Olivine chondrule formed in the Maryborough meteorite. (Birch et al., PRSV, 2019)

"This is only the 17th meteorite found in Victoria, whereas there's been thousands of gold nuggets found," Henry told Channel 10 News.

"Looking at the chain of events, it's quite, you might say, astronomical it being discovered at all."

Related: Giant Gold Deposit Confirmed, Worth Over US$160 Billion

It's not even the first meteorite to take a few years to make it to a museum.

In a particularly amazing story ScienceAlert covered in 2018, one space rock took 80 years, two owners, and a stint as a doorstop before finally being revealed for what it truly was.

Until recently, only a small fraction of meteorites that land on Earth had been firmly linked back to their parent body out in space.

But in 2024, three newly published papers gave us compelling origin stories for more than 90 percent of meteorites today.

Now is probably as good a time as any to check your backyard for particularly heavy and hard-to-break rocks – you might be sitting on a metaphorical gold mine.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society of Victoria.