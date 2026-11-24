Eating well and getting regular exercise are universally recognized as the fundamental pillars of a healthy life.

But which of the two is the most important for your body overall?

If you had to choose only one – and please don't – which is the most beneficial: eating a healthy diet or regular physical activity?

The answer, according to a sweeping narrative review in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, might come as a bit of a surprise.

"In every instance, it was physical activity or cardiorespiratory fitness that had a much stronger relationship to your longevity prospects," says exercise physiologist Glenn Gaesser from Arizona State University.

In the new study, Gaesser and co-author Robert Sallis, a sports medicine physician from Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana, California, reviewed dozens of scientific studies and meta-analyses, quantifying associations between diet quality and physical activity with all-cause mortality.

According to the researchers, even though healthy eating can have a significant effect in terms of lowering your risk of death, the effects of physical activity are dramatically stronger across the board.

Or, to look at it another way, physical inactivity shows a much stronger association with mortality than eating a poor diet.

"We found that the all-cause mortality risk for individuals with the lowest diet quality, or the highest consumption of ultra-processed foods, red and processed meat, sugary foods and beverages, or fried foods, was (increased by) 3 percent to 20 percent," Gaesser says.

"The risk for someone who doesn't exercise and sits almost all day was up by 46 percent to over 163 percent."

In other words, poor diet doesn't increase your mortality risk as much as high levels of sedentary behavior.

By the same token, adjustments to your physical activity level appear to have a greater relative effect on your health than adjustments to your diet.

In the study, healthy dietary patterns were linked to 4–23 percent lower death risk compared to people who didn't adhere to healthy diets, which is definitely something.

When the goals are longevity and reduction of chronic disease mortality, physical activity is a more powerful tool, the researchers say. (Westend61/Getty Images)

But it's much smaller than the 45–67 percent lower mortality risk seen in people who achieved approximately 11,000–16,000 daily steps (compared to people taking 2,000–5,000 steps), or the 41–53 percent lower death risk seen in people with the highest cardiorespiratory fitness compared to people with the lowest cardiorespiratory fitness.

Because of the great relative power of physical activity, even small amounts of extra exercise can pack a punch.

"We asked what would happen if sedentary people increased their number of daily steps by 2,000, because it's approximately 1 mile and is consistent with current public health guidelines," Gaesser says.

"That was associated with about a 25 percent to 50 percent reduction in mortality risk."

Similarly, among highly sedentary people, increasing daily physical activity by 5–10 minutes corresponded to 30–42 percent lower risk of death.

By contrast, adopting healthier eating patterns, such as doubling the average American's fruit and vegetable intake (from 2.5 to 5 servings a day) would correspond to a 13 percent lower death risk, and increasing whole grain and dietary fiber consumption to recommended levels would correspond to 6–20 percent lower mortality risk.

The researchers acknowledge that much of the evidence is observational, meaning the findings cannot establish that physical activity directly causes the larger reductions in mortality risk.

The team also cautions that their study doesn't mean that people should abandon healthy eating, but rather that there needs to be more awareness of how physical activity is a singularly powerful contributor to health and longevity.

"Optimal health almost certainly requires both high-quality nutrition and regular physical activity," the researchers write in their paper.

"However, when the goals are longevity and reduction of chronic disease mortality, the available evidence suggests that exercise – and the cardiorespiratory fitness it produces – is the more powerful medicine."

The findings are reported in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.