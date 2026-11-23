An organic compound commonly used as a sugar substitute, called erythritol, may have insidious effects on the human body.

Emerging research suggests that people with higher levels of this circulating compound in their blood face a higher risk of stroke.

Erythritol is almost as sweet as table sugar, and yet it delivers barely any calories and doesn't spike insulin. The compound occurs naturally in some fruits, like pears and grapes, and the human body makes erythritol in small amounts from glucose.

Just because this compound naturally occurs in the human body, however, does not mean it is safe to consume without restraint.

Since the 1990s, erythritol has become a popular and widespread low-calorie sweetener, but little is known about the long-term health effects.

What we do know has raised concerns.

Recently, researchers have found elevated concentrations of this sweet compound in the blood of patients with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers in China have now identified a possible genetic link between erythritol levels in the blood and the risk of stroke.

Their findings are published in The International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Erythritol can be found in many keto-friendly products, such as protein bars. (Valeriia Sviridova/Canva)

"Although these compounds are often promoted for weight management and glycemic control, their long-term cerebrovascular and inflammatory effects remain insufficiently defined," endocrinologist Ao Zhong from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and colleagues write.

That is concerning, the team adds, because the populations with the highest consumption of these sugar substitutes are disproportionately burdened by cardiovascular issues already.

"This gap raises a clinically urgent question," the authors explain.

"Do ubiquitous artificial sweeteners constitute novel, independent exposures that accelerate [disease] progression in this vulnerable population?"

In 2023, a study of more than 2,000 adults in the US found that those with high circulating levels of erythritol had nearly double the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke, over three years.

In a small pilot trial, 8 healthy participants consumed 30 grams of erythritol. It caused their blood levels to increase around 1,000-fold, and this lasted more than two days.

A year later, more findings added to the idea that erythritol may have health effects. In 2024, researchers tested the impact of erythritol or glucose consumption on 20 healthy volunteers.

The erythritol group, but not the glucose group, experienced a greater than 1,000-fold increase in erythritol concentrations in their plasma.

What's more, this erythritol consumption increased platelet reactivity, potentially making blood more prone to clotting.

There may be other mechanisms linking erythritol to stroke, too.

In 2025, researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, found a possible link between this sugar substitute and the brain's vasculature.

In the lab, erythritol had damaging effects on the cells that make up the central nervous system's protective blood barrier.

"Big picture, if your vessels are more constricted and your ability to break down blood clots is lowered, your risk of stroke goes up," said study author and physiologist Auburn Berry at the time.

"Our research demonstrates not only that, but how erythritol has the potential to increase stroke risk."

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Now, in 2026 we have more supporting evidence.

Zhong and colleagues have identified a possible relationship between circulating erythritol and stroke.

Using Mendelian Randomization to analyze genome-wide associations (a step up from mere correlation), the team has found that people genetically predisposed to have higher levels of erythritol circulating in their blood face nearly 25 percent higher odds of an ischemic stroke.

In further computational analyses, the authors identified inflammation, oxidative stress, hypoxia, and vascular injury as possible biological pathways linking erythritol and stroke.

What's more, the research team identified three genes (MMP9, TLR4, and HIF1A) that repeatedly emerged in their analyses as potentially important to stroke risk.

These outcomes "should not be interpreted as direct evidence that dietary erythritol intake causes stroke," the authors say.

But evidence for a relationship between circulating erythritol and stroke is accumulating.

The findings are similar to another recent genetic study, published in 2025, which included a genome-wide association of 8,167 European individuals.

Researchers found that individuals with genes that predict higher erythritol levels had nearly 16 percent higher odds of ischemic stroke and nearly 8 percent higher odds of coronary heart disease.

"These findings concern circulating erythritol and do not directly establish that dietary erythritol intake causes stroke, because circulating levels may also reflect endogenous production, metabolism, and renal handling," the authors of the newest study explain.

"Nevertheless, because dietary erythritol can increase circulating concentrations, the observed association raises a potential safety signal… "

Related: The Treatment Window For Some Strokes May Be Far Longer Than We Thought, But There's a Catch

In 2025, physiologist Christopher DeSouza said that "given the epidemiological study that inspired our work, and now our cellular findings, we believe it would be prudent for people to monitor their consumption of non-nutrient sweeteners such as this one."

A clinical trial to establish direct evidence is already underway at the University of California, Davis (UCD).

In this randomized crossover design, participants will drink beverages sweetened with erythritol or aspartame for 2 weeks each.

Then, researchers will measure whether consuming erythritol affects platelet activation and adhesion, as well as markers of vascular inflammation.

Unlike previous observational or genetic studies, this new design gets us closer to understanding the true consequences of our 'guilt-free' sugar substitutes.

The study is published in The International Journal of Molecular Sciences.