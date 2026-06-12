Suppose you're wandering around a space without any particular destination in mind – exploring a park maybe, or ambling across a music festival site.

Would you take left turns more often, or right turns?

That was the question an international team of researchers set out to answer, after a previous study on social distancing during the COVID pandemic surprisingly indicated that we may not be moving as randomly as we think.

This time, the researchers looked specifically at the turns we take, across a variety of age groups, cultural settings, and spaces.

They discovered a clear bias that matched their earlier unexpected results: a significant preference for turning counterclockwise (left).

With that established, another question was raised – why is this preference there?

"This was completely unexpected as, at least instinctively, when people walk around randomly, you imagine people turn as their needs suit them with little sign of an overall preference," says engineer Claudio Feliciani, who was based at the University of Tokyo during the study.

"But there was a definite, measurable tendency for people to turn counterclockwise over clockwise, all things being equal."

This counterclockwise bias has been observed before – in circle pits at heavy metal concerts, for example.

So, for this study, the researchers wanted to rule out potential influences on behavior, such as the actions of other people or the way a group was enclosed.

Experiments were run across Spain and Japan (different social and cultural norms), in open and closed spaces, and across a variety of (young) ages.

The researchers also tested individual movement.

In one experiment, 209 people were asked to walk alone and freely inside a hexagonal enclosure made with chairs and tables, removing any chance of their being influenced by a crowd.

Across all these tests, a modest but statistically significant counterclockwise bias remained.

The bias wasn't affected by people's dominant hand or foot, or by their sex.

The only factor that did cause a slight variation in the bias was age. Younger people showed a stronger bias towards counterclockwise movement, though the study didn't include anyone older than their mid-30s.

As for what's driving this, we're not yet sure – but the study does rule out several possibilities. Whatever's going on appears to be biological, and future studies will be able to analyze this further.

"It likely does not come from the eyes, because we tried to patch people's left or the right eyes and the bias was still there," says Feliciani.

"And some people asked us if it might be large-scale phenomena like the Coriolis force or Earth's magnetic field, but this seems unlikely given what we have managed to point to so far."

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A tendency for us to go left rather than right might not seem the most dramatic of scientific breakthroughs, but there are implications here across a whole host of different fields – from building design to emergency planning.

That's because places such as airports, museums, train stations, shopping centers, and stadium forecourts may all be affected by subtle movement preferences, especially when large crowds form.

Evacuation routes could be designed more effectively with these findings.

"There are some interesting parallels to certain sports," Feliciani adds.

"Some running and driving competitions are always, but inexplicably, taken on courses that run counterclockwise. But that's an investigation for another time."

Next steps could involve examining whether this tendency holds in later life, or among people with mobility differences. The researchers also suggest virtual reality experiments could help test it, by allowing more precise control over sensory inputs.

The team is also keen to see whether there's a clockwise or counterclockwise bias in other animals, though only a few studies have found this so far – such as research on ants exploring unknown nests.

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"Our results may appear as a minor insignificant discovery, but in nature, most phenomena related to locomotion show that animals mostly walk without directional preference," says Feliciani.

"The strong bias found in people hints to some asymmetry at the biomechanical level."

The research has been published in Nature Communications.