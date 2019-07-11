Scientists Are Sharing Hilarious Titles of Real Studies, And They Will Make Your Day

More often than not, today's academic writing is full of dry and serious jargon-heavy language. So when you find a paper that breaks all the rules and makes you laugh, you'll want to shout it from the top of a mountain.

That's essentially what University of Western Australia obstetrics and microbiology researcher Lisa Stinson did when she stumbled across a rare title related to her field of study.

"STOP THE INTERNET!" she tweeted. "I just found the world's best paper title."

Below, was a pdf attachment that read: "Fantastic yeasts and where to find them: the hidden diversity of dimorphic fungal pathogens."

STOP THE INTERNET! I just found the world's best paper title. pic.twitter.com/MZVPurtwAb — Lisa Stinson (@lisafstinson) July 9, 2019

Science Twitter, of course, was quick to respond.

As the tweet went viral, researchers and academics began adding their own favourite pun-filled papers, and the result is a long list of humorous and at times hilarious titles that got through the strenuous process of academic publishing and ended up in serious journals.

Still my favorite - old but gold @xinajj pic.twitter.com/SeIMvuI1fI — Rüdiger Groß (@r_gross_) July 9, 2019

Ok, I drop one in... 🍑🙂

Reviewer comment: "the title [...]: I oscillate between "too much" and "leave it as it is" - OK, leave it as it is."https://t.co/rlYZkLuS9V pic.twitter.com/geqeaRaKx4 — Andreas Hejnol (@Hejnol_Lab) July 10, 2019

this one is quite good too pic.twitter.com/8loe1yDKlv — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) July 9, 2019

The references to popular culture were out of control, with many of the titles including clever twists on movies, music and books.

I just had to contribute pic.twitter.com/Sqv9rBaC18 — Tom (@ThomasCDix) July 10, 2019

This is a good thread pic.twitter.com/TH1hHWZB2B — grease nut, shitwood (@no_better_cause) July 10, 2019

Other papers relied on nothing more than clever wordplay.

While some of the titles were chuckle-worthy simply because of their absurd topics.

I still marvel that this sort of title gets past editors, but I'm glad it does. One I had the pleasure of contributing to: Snakes on a spaceship pic.twitter.com/nMEZ5NBAer — 0.0001% acrylic (@drSteve1663) July 9, 2019

The thread just goes to prove that you don't need to add "Harry Potter and" to the beginning of every academic title to make it a little more engaging.

Use your imagination, and cross your fingers your reviewer has a sense of humour, too.