main article image
(TomekD76/iStock)

Scientists Have Found a Quadrillion Tonnes of Diamonds Lurking Deep Beneath Earth's Surface

But there's a catch.

JEREMY BERKE, BUSINESS INSIDER
17 JUL 2018
 

That diamond on your wedding ring isn't as rare as you might think.

Using sound waves, scientists uncovered a cache of diamonds distributed deep below the Earth's surface, and it amounts to over a quadrillion tonnes of the precious mineral. (Yes, you read that right.)

 

That's according to a new study published by a team of researchers from MIT, Harvard, and the University of California at Berkeley, among other top-tier institutions.

"This shows that diamond is not perhaps this exotic mineral, but on the [geological] scale of things, it's relatively common," said Ulrich Faul, a research scientist in MIT's Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences who helped write the study.

"We can't get at them, but still, there is much more diamond there than we have ever thought before."

The diamonds are in underground rock formations called cratons, which are shaped like inverted mountains, lie at the center of the planet's tectonic plates, and can stretch up to 322 kilometres (200 miles) into the Earth, according to MIT.

The researchers estimate that the bottom sections of these cratons, or roots, may be composed of 1-2 percent diamond.

Looking for diamonds with seismic data

You might be most familiar with how records of seismic activity – sound waves travelling through the Earth – are used to record earthquakes.

Scientists also use seismic data to reveal what the deepest parts of the Earth are composed of and paint a picture of what the inside of the planet looks like.

 

Sound waves travel at different speeds depending on the composition, temperature, and density of the rocks and minerals they travel through, giving scientists a method to estimate what types of rocks are below the Earth's surface by comparing the velocities of these sound waves, according to MIT.

The researchers found that these sound waves tend to speed up when passing through the cratons' roots – much faster than they had previously thought.

After conducting a series of experiments in the lab where they sent sound waves through different rocks, the researchers found that only rock containing 1-2 percent diamond, among other components, could produce the velocities recorded in the cratons' roots.

To estimate the total mass of diamonds in the Earth, the researchers assumed cratonic roots were 1-2 percent diamond and combined that with the total volume of cratonic roots distributed throughout the Earth.

The number they came up with was 922 tonnes (1016 tons) of diamonds, or more than 1,000 times more than previously thought.

"We went through all the different possibilities, from every angle, and this is the only one that's left as a reasonable explanation," Faul said.

The diamonds, however, are impossible to mine – they're 145 to 241 kilometres (90 to 150 miles) below the Earth's surface, far deeper than any drills are capable of reaching.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

A common blood pressure drug has been recalled because it's contaminated with a carcinogen
A Common Blood Pressure Drug Has Been Recalled Because It's Contaminated With a Carcinogen

Some patients have no option but to take it.

1 hour ago
A humble seaweed just changed what we know about Antarctica as the 'isolated continent'
A Humble Seaweed Just Changed What We Know About Antarctica as The 'Isolated Continent'

We have been wrong all this time.

1 hour ago
Scientists have discovered the earliest evidence of bread, and it's much older than we expected
Scientists Have Discovered The Earliest Evidence of Bread, And It's Much Older Than We Expected

Can we add it to the paleo diet now?

2 hours ago
Banning plastic doesn't always work. Here's what we should do instead
Banning Plastic Doesn't Always Work. Here's What We Should Do Instead

Plastic is not evil.

6 hours ago
BREAKING: CRISPR could be causing extensive mutations and genetic damage after all
BREAKING: CRISPR Could Be Causing Extensive Mutations And Genetic Damage After All

"It became clear that something unexpected was happening."

12 hours ago
These are the nuclear weapons terms we all keep hearing - here's what they really mean
These Are The Nuclear Weapons Terms We All Keep Hearing - Here's What They Really Mean

Do you know what fallout really is?

19 hours ago
We may have been wrong about the inner workings of the minds of narcissists
We May Have Been Wrong About The Inner Workings of The Minds of Narcissists

Do they hate themselves or not?

19 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE