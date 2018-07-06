Read Scott Pruitt's Odd, Unapologetic Resignation Letter to Trump

Scott Pruitt resigned as head of EPA on Thursday following a very long string of ethics scandals and anti-science decisions.

But his alleged resignation letter, which has been leaked by a Fox News reporter, doesn't mention any of these claims at all. Instead he took the opportunity to declare his loyalty to Trump and any of his future pursuits.

"It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role," Pruitt's letter to President Trump reads. And later: "I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity."

When it comes to the reason behind his resignation, all he says is:

"The unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us."

You can read the full text of the letter below, obtained by Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts: