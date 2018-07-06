Read Scott Pruitt's Odd, Unapologetic Resignation Letter to Trump

Scott Pruitt resigned as head of EPA on Thursday following a very long string of ethics scandals and anti-science decisions.
But his alleged resignation letter, which has been leaked by a Fox News reporter, doesn't mention any of these claims at all. Instead he took the opportunity to declare his loyalty to Trump and any of his future pursuits.
BREAKING: @EPAScottPruitt resignation letter to @realDonaldTrump. Obtained by @johnrobertsFox: pic.twitter.com/A3ErO84hLQ— Fin Gomez (@finnygo) July 5, 2018
"It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role," Pruitt's letter to President Trump reads. And later: "I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity."
When it comes to the reason behind his resignation, all he says is:
"The unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us."
You can read the full text of the letter below, obtained by Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts: