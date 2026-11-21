For young families, screens are equal parts blessing and curse.

Tablets, phones, computers, and TVs easily keep children entertained and occupied, but research suggests screens may lead to troubling behaviors in children, potentially stunting their development, and posing a number of health issues as they get older.

Insufficient levels of physical activity are also linked to poorer cognition in children, so it's conceivable that if screen time takes away from their exercise, it might affect their cognitive abilities, not just their physical development.

(Although, if you've ever tried to take an iPad off a toddler, you've likely observed their profound physical strength.)

While previous research has explored the links between children's physical activity, screen time, and cognition, we still don't know much about how these behaviors accumulate throughout childhood and relate to cognitive performance in adolescence.

In a new study in Pediatric Exercise Science, researchers sought to address the gap – and the results might come as a bit of a surprise.

Not all screen time is necessarily wasted time in terms of children's cognitive development, the results suggest.(Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images)

In the study, researchers analyzed eight years of data collected from 260 children (136 boys and 124 girls) who took part in a larger research project called the Finnish PANIC study, which began when the children were about eight years old, with follow-ups ending when they were approximately 16.

As part of the PANIC study, researchers recorded the children's levels of physical activity, sedentary time, and screen time, sourced from questionnaires during the study and using data from wearable activity trackers worn by the participants.

In addition, at the final follow-up session, the participants did a series of tests to assess their cognitive function, including memory, attention, reaction time, and other factors.

The results showed that children who reported more cumulative screen time during the study tended to perform better on the cognitive tests as adolescents, with higher overall cognition scores and faster reaction times on two working memory tasks.

"We should not regard screen time solely as harmful," says exercise researcher Petri Jalanko from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.

"The findings suggest that screen time can support children's and adolescents' cognitive processing. Presumably, the essential point here is what kind of things they do in their screen time."

That distinction is well observed.

Previous research has suggested that how screens are used matters more than just time overall spent engaging with devices, and we know that some forms of screen time, like playing video games, appear to confer benefits to children.

Similarly, the researchers here suggest that some screen time may include activities that improve cognition, such as playing video games, while other sedentary activities, like reading, writing, and doing homework, may also be beneficial.

In contrast, the familiar parental refrain of 'go outside and get some exercise' might not be quite as wise as we like to assume.

In the study, the researchers found a tentative association, especially among boys, that unsupervised physical activity was linked to lower performance in one of the cognitive memory tests.

While the link across the whole group was not significant after further statistical analysis (though it held among boys), it could be a hint that unstructured physical activity can take time away from other activities that might enhance cognition, such as reading, writing, and doing homework.

And even perhaps, ironically enough, some good old-fashioned screen time.

The findings are reported in Pediatric Exercise Science.