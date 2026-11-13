Not all ketogenic diets have the same effects. The kind of fats you eat could make a difference, according to new research in Science Advances.

The point of a ketogenic diet is to induce a state called ketosis, in which the body uses fat as its main fuel source.

That's why keto diets involve restricting carbohydrates. Ketosis happens when the body is short on glucose.

While keto diets are probably best-known as a strategy for weight loss, they were originally designed to treat epilepsy.

Scientists are interested in what other therapeutic applications there might be for keto diets, but that requires a much more detailed understanding of how they work.

"Our previous studies have found that all ketogenic diets are not the same, with different fats causing different metabolic changes," says physician-scientist David Gius, director of the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center.

"We followed the research data while studying a different aspect of ketogenic diets and found something unexpected."

frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Their results, which are based on mouse experiments, suggest that diets with higher levels of long-chain saturated fatty acids trigger mitochondrial stress, leading to increased inflammation.

Mice were fed either a keto diet featuring Crisco (a palm oil-based shortening with about 26 percent long-chain saturated fatty acids), a keto diet featuring coconut oil (similar to Crisco in fat content, but with only 12 percent long-chain saturated fatty acids), or a regular diet, for comparison.

After 21 days on these diets, the Crisco mice accumulated much higher levels of proinflammatory macrophages (specialized white blood cells that fight pathogens) in their hearts, kidneys, livers, brains, and white fat.

The coconut oil keto diet, on the other hand, didn't have that effect: those mice had levels of proinflammatory markers more similar to those fed a normal diet.

"Our findings suggest that the proinflammatory effects of long-chain saturated fatty acids may emerge only beyond a critical threshold of exposure," the authors write.

"Although the keto diet used in this study is relatively low in long-chain saturated fatty acids compared with commonly used lard- or cocoa butter-based formulations, it nonetheless induces macrophage accumulation and

inflammatory signaling in vivo."

These small differences could explain why ketogenic diets can produce both pro- and anti-inflammatory effects.

The inflammatory effects seem to be triggered by signals of mitochondrial stress and immune cell activation.

"Our data suggest that the proinflammatory consequences of ketogenic diets are not intrinsic to ketone metabolism, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects, but are instead shaped by diet composition, fatty acid availability, and potentially cell type-specific responses," the authors add.

They're curious about whether ketogenic diets could be tailored to alter the microenvironments of tumors, and potentially improve the outcomes of cancer immunotherapy.

But it's a controversial area of research, still in the exploratory phase.

At present, the limited evidence comes mainly from animal studies like this one, which means it's unclear if the effects of keto diets could actually help humans undergoing cancer treatment.

Just because things work a certain way in mice doesn't necessarily mean the same goes for humans.

A large systematic review conducted in 2021 found no evidence that a ketogenic diet made a difference for cancer patients, in terms of either anti-tumor effects or overall survival.

Scientists have begun a clinical trial at the University of Texas Health Science Center to investigate further, which will also open at the University of Cincinnati soon.

The research has been published in Science Advances.