Where you work affects your risk of dying by suicide. For example, loggers, musicians and workers in the oil and gas industries have much higher rates of suicide than the rest of the population.

But on the flip side, some professions have very low rates of suicide. One of them is education. National and state data shows that educators in the US, including teachers, professors and librarians, are among the least likely to die by suicide.

We're a team of researchers at the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety at Arizona State University. We manage Arizona's Violent Death Reporting System, part of a surveillance system sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with counterparts in all 50 US states, Washington DC., and Puerto Rico.

We collect data on violent deaths, including suicide, thanks to agreements with local medical examiners and law enforcement.

When public health researchers like us look at suicide data, we often focus on high-risk populations to learn where intervention and prevention are most needed. But we can learn from low-risk populations such as educators too.

Why some professions have higher suicide rates

Over the past 25 years, the suicide rate in the U.S. has increased significantly.

The age-adjusted rate in 2022 was 14.2 suicides per 100,000 people, up from 10.9 a little over two decades earlier, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Epidemiologists often adjust data for age to allow for a fairer comparison of incidence rates across populations with different age distributions.

But not all populations are affected equally. For example, military veterans die by suicide at higher rates than civilians, as do men, older adults and American Indian and Alaska Natives, to name a few demographics. In 2022 the suicide rate for men, for instance, was 23 suicides per 100,000, versus 5.9 for women.

The rate of suicide among the working-age population is also growing. Over the past two decades it has increased by 33 percent, reaching a rate of 32 suicides per 100,000 for men and eight for women in 2021. And workers in certain occupations are at higher risk of dying by suicide than others.

The reasons why are complex and diverse. Workers in construction, an industry with some of the highest suicide rates, may face greater stigma getting help for mental health issues, while people in other fields such as law enforcement may be more exposed to traumatic experiences, which can harm their mental health.

In short, some explanations are directly tied to one's work, such as having low job security, little autonomy or agency, and an imbalance of work efforts and rewards.

Other factors are more indirect, such as an occupation's demographic makeup or the type of personality that chooses a profession. Together, factors like these help explain the rate of suicide across occupations.

Teachers, professors and librarians

Educators, on the other hand, have relatively little suicide risk.

By educators, we mean workers classified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as "educational instruction and library," which includes teachers, tutors, professors, librarians and similar occupations.

Nationally, about 11 in 100,000 male educators died by suicide in 2021, with the figure for women being about half that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By contrast, the rate for male workers in arts, design, entertainment, sports and media was 44.5 suicides per 100,000, and the rate for male workers in construction and extraction was 65.6.

Data from our state of Arizona follows the same pattern. From 2016 through 2023, a total of 117 educators died by suicide, mostly primary and secondary school teachers. This works out to be an incidence rate of 7.3 suicides per 100,000 educators − one-third the rate for all Arizona workers and the lowest among all occupations in the state.

Why educators have a low suicide rate

So why are educators at such a low risk of suicide? After all, educational professions certainly present their own challenges. For example, many teachers experience high amounts of burnout, which can cause physical and mental health problems such as headaches, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

A good place to begin is the profession's demographic composition. A disproportionately high share of educators are women or are married − traits associated with lower suicide rates.

Educators also tend to have high educational attainment, which may indirectly protect against suicide by increasing socioeconomic status and employability.

Another factor is workplace environment. Workplaces that offer increased access to lethal means such as firearms and medications are associated with higher suicide rates. This helps explain why workers in law enforcement, medical professions and the military tend to show high rates.

The comparatively low availability of lethal means in schools may help keep educators' rates low.

In addition, educators' workplaces, typically schools and campuses, offer rich opportunities to form strong social relationships, which improve one's overall health and help workers cope with job stress. The unique, meaningful bonds many educators form with their students, administrators and fellow educators may offer support that enhances their mental health.

Finally, based on more contextual information in our Arizona database, we found that a lower proportion of educators who died by suicide had an alcohol or drug abuse problem. Alcohol or substance abuse problems can increase suicidal ideation and other work-related risk factors such as job insecurity and work-related injury. In short, educators may live a healthier lifestyle compared with some other workers.

Improving worker health

So, what can workers and employers in other professions learn from this, and how can we improve worker health?

One lesson is to develop skills to cope with job stress. All professions are capable of producing stress, which can negatively affect a person's mental and physical health.

Identifying the root cause of job stress and applying coping skills, such as positive thinking, meditation and goal-setting, can have beneficial effects.

Developing a social network at the workplace is also key. High-quality social relationships can improve health to a degree on par with quitting smoking.

Social relationships provide tangible and intangible support and help establish one's sense of purpose and identity. This applies outside the workplace, too. So promoting work-life balance is one way organizations can help their employees.

Organizations can also strive to foster a positive workplace culture. One aspect of such a culture is establishing a sense of meaning or purpose in the work.

For educators, this feature may help offset some of the profession's challenges. Other aspects include appreciating employees for their hard work, identifying and magnifying employee strengths, and not creating a toxic workplace.

It is worth noting that continued research on occupational health is important. In the context of educators, more research is needed to understand how risk differs between and within specific groups. Despite their overall low risk, no person or demographic is immune to suicide, and every suicide is preventable.

If this story has raised concerns or you need to talk to someone, please consult this list to find a 24/7 crisis hotline in your country, and reach out for help.

Jordan Batchelor, Research Analyst at the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Arizona State University; Charles Max Katz, Director of the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Arizona State University, and Taylor Cox, Program Coordinator, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice, Arizona State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.